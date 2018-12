FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a presentation of a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Urjit Patel, who abruptly resigned on Monday had steered the banking system from chaos to stability.

“Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability,” Modi said in a tweet.