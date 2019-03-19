RBI chief Shaktikanta Das says new liquidity tool well received

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to attend a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s new step to infuse rupees into the banking system through a dollar/rupee forward buy-sell swap auction window has been well received by the market, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

“By and large I think it has been received quite well,” Das said on sidelines of a book launch event.

On whether the RBI would repeat such auctions going ahead, he said: “I can’t say at the moment.”

The RBI last week said it will conduct a first such auction of $5 billion for a tenure of three years on March 26, to mop up dollars and pump in rupees.

Senior RBI officials met market participants on Monday for feedback on the new measure.