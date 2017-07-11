FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
India cenbank mops up net $5 bln from spot FX in May
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 11, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

India cenbank mops up net $5 bln from spot FX in May

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $5 billion in May in spot foreign exchange markets, sharply above the $566 million in April, the central bank's monthly bulletin showed on Tuesday.

The figure consisted of a purchase of $7.02 billion in spot markets and the sale of $2.01 billion, the data further showed.

India attracted $5.59 billion in foreign inflows in May, the biggest monthly total so far this year, leading the RBI to sharply increase the purchase of dollars in spot markets compared to April.

The rupee moved in a 63.95-65.10/dollar band in May, and has strengthened 5.2 percent against the U.S. currency so far in 2017, outperforming most of its Asian peers.

For full breakdown of RBI's FX management see: bit.ly/2tIW37r (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.