RBI intervenes at 71.80 rupees/dollar - dealers

(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened mildly in the forex markets on Wednesday, two traders told Reuters, as the rupee hit a fresh low in line with other emerging market currencies hurt by dollar strength and simmering trade tensions.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The RBI is expected to have sold dollars at 71.80 rupees per dollar in the local spot forex market to stem a sharp fall in the Indian currency.

Most Asian currencies were subdued on Wednesday.