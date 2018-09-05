FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

RBI intervenes at 71.80 rupees/dollar - dealers

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened mildly in the forex markets on Wednesday, two traders told Reuters, as the rupee hit a fresh low in line with other emerging market currencies hurt by dollar strength and simmering trade tensions.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The RBI is expected to have sold dollars at 71.80 rupees per dollar in the local spot forex market to stem a sharp fall in the Indian currency.

Most Asian currencies were subdued on Wednesday.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru and Suvashree Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

