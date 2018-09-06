RBI likely sold dollars to keep rupee from reaching 72 per dollar - dealers

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is supporting the rupee from falling to 72 to the dollar mark, said two dealers on Thursday, citing spurts of dollars sales at the 71.95 level likely by the central bank.

A man checks his phone outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

The rupee quickly reversed some of its losses and was trading at 71.86 to the dollar after touching a intraday low of 71.95 in early trade. It had closed at 71.7750 to the dollar on Wednesday.

“There is no supply (of dollars) in the market,” a senior forex official at a state-run bank said about the reason for the sharp fall in currency.