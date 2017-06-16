FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 months ago

Government had 246.62 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 9 week

1 Min Read

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.Thomas White/Illustration

(Reuters) - - The Indian government had 246.62 billion rupees ($3.83 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended June 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 880.31 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 35.11 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 9, compared with 2.15 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (here)

$1 = 64.4050 Indian rupees

