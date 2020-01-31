Banks' loans rise 7.2% in two weeks to Jan 17 - RBI

FILE PHOTO: CCTV cameras are seen installed above the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 7.2% in the two weeks to Jan. 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 306.86 billion rupees ($4.32 billion) to 100.06 trillion rupees.

Non-food credit fell 292.85 billion rupees to 99.23 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 14.01 billion rupees to 821.01 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 838.93 billion rupees to 131.26 trillion rupees.