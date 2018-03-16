FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 16, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Government had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 9 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

FILE PHOTO - An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

advances in the week ended March 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 60.63 billion rupees ($933.2 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended March 9, compared with 2.16 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (here)

$1 = 64.9700 Indian rupees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.