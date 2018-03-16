Government had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 9 week

(Reuters) - The government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended March 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 60.63 billion rupees ($933.2 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended March 9, compared with 2.16 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

