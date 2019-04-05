India government had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 29 week

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s government had no outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended March 29, according to the central bank’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 100 million rupees ($1.44 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended March 29, compared with 5.25 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.