Indian banks' loans rise 10.2% in two weeks to Aug. 30: RBI

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.2% in the two weeks ended Aug. 30 from a year earlier, while deposits climbed 9.7%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 9 trillion Indian rupees ($126.81 billion) to 96.81 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Aug. 30.

Non-food credit gained 8.86 trillion rupees to 96.18 trillion rupees, while food credit climbed 135.38 billion rupees to 623.92 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 11.34 trillion rupees to 127.80 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended Aug. 30.