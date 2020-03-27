Indian banks' loans rise 6.1% in two weeks to March 13 - RBI

FILE PHOTO: Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 6.1% in the two weeks ended March 13 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 9.1%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 356.27 billion rupees ($4.76 billion) to 101.4 trillion rupees in the fortnight.

Non-food credit climbed 408.31 billion rupees to 100.80 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 52.04 billion rupees to 603.92 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 128.71 billion rupees to 133.39 trillion rupees.

($1 = 74.8500 rupees)