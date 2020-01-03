Money News
Indian banks' loans rise 7.1% in two weeks to December 20

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 7.1% in the two weeks to Dec. 20 from a year ago, while deposits rose 10.1%, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 125.19 billion rupees to 99.47 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 20.

Non-food credit rose 520.40 billion rupees to 98.62 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 395.21 billion rupees to 851.43 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 974.01 billion rupees to 130.09 trillion in the weeks to Dec. 20

