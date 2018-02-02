FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Indian banks' loans rose 10.6 percent in two weeks to Jan 19 - RBI

(Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.6 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 19 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 5.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 372.90 billion rupees ($5.82 billion) to 81.71 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 19. Non-food credit fell 384.00 billion rupees to 81.13 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 11.20 billion rupees to 586.10 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 195.50 billion rupees to 109.78 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 19.

Source text: (here)

$1 = 64.0250 Indian rupees

