Indian banks' loans rose 12.9 percent in two weeks to August 17: RBI

(Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 12.9 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 8.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi in this November 25, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Outstanding loans fell 36.00 billion rupees ($507.33 million) to 86.75 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 17. Non-food credit fell 85.30 billion rupees to 86.21 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 49.30 billion rupees to 541.60 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 719.00 billion rupees to 115.11 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 17.

($1 = 70.9600 Indian rupees)