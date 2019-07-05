Indian banks' loans rose 12% year-on-year in two weeks to June 21: RBI

A cashier stacks Indian currency notes inside a bank in Chandigarh, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 12% in the two weeks ended June 21 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 33.3 billion rupees ($486.79 million) to 96.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended June 21. Non-food credit rose 28.6 billion rupees to 95.77 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 61.8 billion rupees to 714.2 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 496.7 billion rupees to 124.91 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended June 21.

($1 = 68.4080 rupees)