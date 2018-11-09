Money News
November 9, 2018

Indian banks' loans rose 14.6 percent in two weeks to October 26 - RBI

A customer hands rupee notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 14.6 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 407.40 billion rupees ($5.62 billion) to 90.34 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 26. Non-food credit rose 312.30 billion rupees to 89.79 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 95.10 billion rupees to 550.30 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 150.50 billion rupees to 117.71 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 26.

$1 = 72.5350 rupees

