Indian banks' loans rose 6.5% in two weeks to May 8 - RBI

(Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 6.5% in the two weeks to May 8 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 10.6%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 210.10 billion rupees to 102.52 trillion rupees ($1.35 trillion) in the two weeks.

Non-food credit fell 376.01 billion rupees to 101.83 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 165.91 billion rupees to 692.35 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.27 trillion rupees to 138.50 trillion rupees.

($1 = 75.87 Indian rupees)