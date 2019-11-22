Indian banks' loans rose 8.1% in two weeks to November 8 - RBI

A cashier stacks Indian currency notes inside a bank in Chandigarh, India, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

Indian banks’ loans rose 8.1% in the two weeks to Nov. 8 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.9%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 69.54 billion rupees ($968.39 million) to 98.48 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 8.

Non-food credit fell 33.16 billion rupees to 97.67 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 102.70 billion rupees to 800.48 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 205.05 billion rupees to 129.99 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 8.

