Indian central bank panel warns on inflation, to monitor growth - minutes

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Minutes from a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meeting on Feb. 6-7 showed monetary policy committee (MPC) members expressed concern about accelerating inflation, although that was tempered by uncertainty about the strength of an economic recovery.

At the meeting the MPC voted 5-1 to keep the policy rate on hold at 6.0 percent and to retain a “neutral” monetary policy stance. RBI Executive Director Michael Patra was the sole member to vote for a 25 bps increase. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chodhury, Swati Bhat, Euan Rocha, and Rafael Nam)