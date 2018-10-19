FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 3:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

RBI allows banks to lend more to some non-banking finance firms

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s central bank on Friday increased lenders’ single borrower exposure limit for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which do not finance infrastructure, to 15 percent of capital funds.

A guard stands next to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The limit has been raised from 10 percent and is effective up to Dec. 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The relaxation in lending norms by RBI comes on the back of worries over tightening credit lines to NBFCs after a series of defaults at one of the country’s largest infrastructure financing companies.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

