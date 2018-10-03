FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for state-run oil companies

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s central bank said on Wednesday it will relax external commercial borrowings (ECB) policy to allow state-run oil marketing companies to raise external debt for working capital purposes.

FILE PHOTO: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of tts headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India will permit oil marketing firms to raise overseas funds with minimum average maturity period of 3 or 5 years under the automatic route, it said in a statement. It lifted the individual borrowing limit set at $750 million under the ECB framework.

The move comes in light of the rupee’s drop to a record low on Wednesday triggered by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, prompting the central bank to quickly intervene to slow its fall.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

