FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
RBI reallocates deputy governor portfolios after Mundra retirement
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 1, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 4 days ago

RBI reallocates deputy governor portfolios after Mundra retirement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of tts headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India re-allocated the portfolios handled by deputy governor S.S. Mundra after his retirement on Monday, assigning banking supervision to N.S. Vishwanathan, who already oversees regulation for lenders.

Vishwanathan will also be in charge of the department of non-banking, covering areas outside of core lending. The rejigged portfolios could be temporary until the Indian government names a new deputy governor to replace Mundra.

Mundra's more minor portfolios were split among the remaining deputy governors.

For the detailed list of deputy governor portfolios, see:

bit.ly/2vhSUye

Reporting by Swati Bhat

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.