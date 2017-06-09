FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 23.70 bln rupees
#Asia
June 9, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 23.70 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    June 9 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday it accepted all seven bids for 23.70 billion rupees
($368.81 million) at its three-day repo auction, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
                              REPO                
 DATE     BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
          RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
          No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)             rupees)   
                                                  
  09/06      7       23.70       7       23.70      6.25
  08/06      5       23.40       5       23.40      6.25
  07/06      22      134.45      22      134.45     6.25
  06/06      28      92.96       28      92.96      6.25
  05/06      3       19.60       3       19.60      6.25
  03/06      0         0         0         0        6.25
  02/06      3       19.75       3       19.75      6.25
  01/06      3       17.50       3       17.50      6.25
  31/05      3       20.00       3       20.00      6.25
  30/05      3       17.47       3       17.47      6.25
  29/05      3       17.47       3       17.47      6.25
  26/05      4       16.21       4       16.21      6.25
  25/05      4       23.45       4       23.45      6.25
  24/05      7       30.01       7       30.01      6.25
  23/05      5         23        5         23       6.25
  22/05      5       21.45       5       21.45      6.25
  20/05      0         0         0         0        6.25
  19/05      4       22.30       4       22.30      6.25
  18/05      5       23.27       5       23.27      6.25
  17/05      5       23.37       5       23.37      6.25
  16/05      8       25.23       8       25.23      6.25
  15/05      19     125.36       19     125.36      6.25
  12/05      6       24.85       6       24.85      6.25
  11/05      2       14.30       2       14.30      6.25
  09/05      13      56.84       13      56.84      6.25
  08/05      26      158.76      26      158.76     6.25
  06/05      0         0         0         0        6.25
  05/05      1        9.30       1        9.30      6.25
  04/05      2       14.05       2       14.05      6.25
  03/05      1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  02/05      2       14.05       2       14.05      6.25
                                                  
                              REVERSE             
                              REPO                
 DATE     BIDS                          BIDS      FIXED
          RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED  RATE
          NO        AMT (bln  NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)             rupees)   
                                                  
  08/06      42      49.16       42      49.16      6.00
  07/06      24      30.52       24      30.52      6.00
  06/06      36      59.39       36      59.39      6.00
  05/06      36      51.56       36      51.56      6.00
  03/06      33       116        33       116       6.00
  02/06      44      86.97       44      86.97      6.00
  01/06      58      236.74      58      236.74     6.00
  31/05      48      163.81      48      163.81     6.00
  30/05      38      176.57      38      176.57     6.00
  29/05      28      67.08       28      67.08      6.00
  26/05      87      466.66      87      466.66     6.00
  25/05      59      244.19      59      244.19     6.00
  24/05      32      54.64       32      54.64      6.00
  23/05      35      54.80       35      54.80      6.00
  22/05      42      118.56      42      118.56     6.00
  20/05      25      65.17       25      65.17      6.00
  19/05      47      242.33      47      242.33     6.00
  18/05      39      132.66      39      132.66     6.00
  17/05      44      140.99      44      140.99     6.00
  16/05      39      90.66       39      90.66      6.00
  15/05      35      81.29       35      81.29      6.00
  12/05      72      238.31      72      238.31     6.00
  11/05      66      370.24      66      370.24     6.00
  10/05      28      85.92       28      85.92      6.00
  09/05      34      97.71       34      97.71      6.00
  08/05      31      72.31       31      72.31      6.00
  06/05      23      30.97       23      30.97      6.00
  05/05      44      207.16      44      207.16     6.00
  04/05      56      199.08      56      199.08     6.00
  03/05      53      206.81      53      206.81     6.00
  02/05      51      150.50      51      150.50     6.00
  01/05      22      67.58       22      67.58      6.00
                                                  
                                                  
  
   Source text: bit.ly/2rTJwgC

   ($1 = 64.2600 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

