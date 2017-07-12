FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 19.95 bln rupees
July 12, 2017 / 9:55 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 19.95 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.95 billion rupees
($309.11 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  12/07       3        19.95        3       19.95      6.25
  11/07       3        19.80        3       19.80      6.25
  10/07       9        38.55        9       38.55      6.25
  07/07       3        14.15        3       14.15      6.25
  06/07       4        17.80        4       17.80      6.25
  05/07       3        19.70        3       19.70      6.25
  04/07       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.25
  03/07       4        19.15        4       19.15      6.25
  01/07       0          0          0         0        6.25
  30/06       4        24.75        4       24.75      6.25
  29/06       3        22.75        3       22.75      6.25
  28/06       5        20.52        5       20.52      6.25
  27/06       4        21.45        4       21.45      6.25
  23/06       6        22.60        6       22.60      6.25
  22/06       5        32.45        5       32.45      6.25
  21/06       9        41.55        9       41.55      6.25
  20/06       4        21.45        4       21.45      6.25
  19/06       5        23.65        5       23.65      6.25
  17/06       0          0          0         0        6.25
  15/06       6        22.06        6       22.06      6.25
  14/06       6        33.95        6       33.95      6.25
  13/06       3        19.25        3       19.25      6.25
  12/06       3        19.65        3       19.65      6.25
  09/06       7        23.70        7       23.70      6.25
  08/06       5        23.40        5       23.40      6.25
  07/06       22       134.45       22      134.45     6.25
  06/06       28       92.96        28      92.96      6.25
  05/06       3        19.60        3       19.60      6.25
  03/06       0          0          0         0        6.25
  02/06       3        19.75        3       19.75      6.25
  01/06       3        17.50        3       17.50      6.25
                                                     
                                 REVERSE             
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln    NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  11/07       50       139.22       50      139.22     6.00
  10/07       35       49.92        35      49.92      6.00
  07/07       69       182.36       69      182.36     6.00
  06/07       44       223.24       44      223.24     6.00
  05/07       54       415.42       54      415.42     6.00
  04/07       56       273.47       56      273.47     6.00
  03/07       67       511.60       67      511.60     6.00
  01/07       58       504.39       58      504.39     6.00
  30/06       60       529.93       60      529.93     6.00
  29/06       63       439.75       63      439.75     6.00
  28/06       45       175.48       45     175.48      6.00
  27/06       42       183.42       42      183.42     6.00
  23/06      86        392.23       86      392.23     6.00
  22/06       55       165.94       55      165.94     6.00
  21/06       37       66.89        37      66.89      6.00
  20/06       35       48.00        35      48.00      6.00
  19/06       37       49.70        37      49.70      6.00
  17/06       33       84.02        33      84.02      6.00
  16/06       31       40.12        31      40.12      6.00
  15/06       42       71.60        42      71.60      6.00
  14/06       29       32.69        29      32.69      6.00
  13/06       51       76.05        51      76.05      6.00
  12/06       43       116.62       43      116.62     6.00
  09/06       78       154.19       78      154.19     6.00
  08/06       42       49.16        42      49.16      6.00
  07/06       24       30.52        24      30.52      6.00
  06/06       36       59.39        36      59.39      6.00
  05/06       36       51.56        36      51.56      6.00
  03/06       33        116         33       116       6.00
  02/06       44       86.97        44      86.97      6.00
  01/06       58       236.74       58      236.74     6.00
 
    Source text: bit.ly/2uhARsc

($1 = 64.5400 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

