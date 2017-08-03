FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 21.65 bln rupees
August 3, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 7 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 21.65 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday
it accepted all 4 bids for 21.65 billion rupees ($340.14
million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
        
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  03/08       4        21.65        4       21.65      6.00
  02/08       5        32.30        5       32.30      6.25
  01/08       8        37.10        8       37.10      6.25
  31/07       4        24.75        4       24.75      6.25
  29/07       0          0          0         0        6.25
  28/07       3        20.05        3       20.05      6.25
  27/07       3        22.60        3       22.60      6.25
  26/07       8        53.90        8       53.90      6.25
  25/07       13       68.26        13      68.26      6.25
  24/07       13       71.06        13      71.06      6.25
  21/07       16       77.72        16      77.72      6.25
  20/07       3        19.75        3       19.75      6.25
  19/07       2        18.20        2       18.20      6.25
  18/07       3        29.20        3       29.20      6.25
  17/07       4        26.00        4       26.00      6.25
  15/07       5        19.90        5       19.90      6.25
  14/07       3        20.40        3       20.40      6.25
  13/07       3        19.95        3       19.95      6.25
  12/07       3        19.95        3       19.95      6.25
  11/07       3        19.80        3       19.80      6.25
  10/07       9        38.55        9       38.55      6.25
  07/07       3        14.15        3       14.15      6.25
  06/07       4        17.80        4       17.80      6.25
  05/07       3        19.70        3       19.70      6.25
  04/07       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.25
  03/07       4        19.15        4       19.15      6.25
  01/07       0          0          0         0        6.25
                                 REVERSE             
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln    NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  02/08       35       67.13        35      67.13      5.75
  01/08       40       64.75        40      64.75      6.00
  31/07       41      160.13        41     160.13      6.00
  29/07       32       134.29       32      134.29     6.00
  28/07       30       80.73        30      80.73      6.00
  27/07       42       100.03       42      100.03     6.00
  26/07       28       88.08        28      88.08      6.00
  25/07       36       87.21        36      87.21      6.00
  24/07       28       56.01        28      56.01      6.00
  21/07       68       235.68       68      235.68     6.00
  20/07       54       133.00       54      133.00     6.00
  19/07       33       42.84        33      42.84      6.00
  18/07       39       79.05        39      79.05      6.00
  17/07       30       51.05        30      51.05      6.00
  15/07       13       34.27        13      34.27      6.00
  14/07       31       40.31        31      40.31      6.00
  13/07       36       59.56        36      59.56      6.00
  12/07       40       66.24        40      66.24      6.00
  11/07       50       139.22       50      139.22     6.00
  10/07       35       49.92        35      49.92      6.00
  07/07       69       182.36       69      182.36     6.00
  06/07       44       223.24       44      223.24     6.00
  05/07       54       415.42       54      415.42     6.00
  04/07       56       273.47       56      273.47     6.00
  03/07       67       511.60       67      511.60     6.00
  01/07       58       504.39       58      504.39     6.00
 
    Source text - bit.ly/2fa2tZU
    ($1 = 63.6500 Indian rupees)
    

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

