TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 101.75 bln rupees
December 20, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 101.75 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 17 bids for 101.75 billion rupees
($1.59 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
                                   REPO                    
   DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                 FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED                RATE
             No.      AMT (bln     No.      AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)    
                                                       
  20/12       17       101.75       17       101.75      6.00
  19/12       43       248.94       43       248.94      6.00
  18/12       42       240.22       42       240.22      6.00
  16/12       14       117.07       14       117.07      6.00
  15/12       43       167.89       43       167.89      6.00
  14/12       5        30.20        5        30.20       6.00
  13/12       6        31.15        6        31.15       6.00
  12/12       7        36.15        7        36.15       6.00
  11/12       13       74.30        13       74.30       6.00
  08/12       24       126.67       24       126.67      6.00
  07/12       5        27.95        5        27.95       6.00
  06/12       5        29.70        5        29.70       6.00
  05/12       5        29.20        5        29.20       6.00
  04/12       6        30.21        6        30.21       6.00
  02/12       0          0          0          0         6.00
  30/11       5        30.70        5        30.70       6.00
  29/11       6        30.21        6        30.21       6.00
  28/11       5        30.20        5        30.20       6.00
  27/11       5        30.20        5        30.20       6.00
  24/11       13       114.32       13       114.32      6.00
  23/11       10       49.25        10       49.25       6.00
  22/11       10       47.92        10       47.92       6.00
  21/11       25       178.12       25       178.12      6.00
  20/11       8        38.57        8        38.57       6.00
  18/11       0          0          0          0         6.00
  17/11       6        31.60        6        31.60       6.00
  16/11       7        31.80        7        31.80       6.00
  15/11       7        30.11        7        30.11       6.00
  14/11       6        30.60        6        30.60       6.00
  13/11       7        28.40        7        28.40       6.00
  10/11       8        28.90        8        28.90       6.00
  09/11       7        37.15        7        37.15       6.00
  08/11       16       111.45       16       111.45      6.00
  07/11       14       57.15        14       57.15       6.00
  06/11       5        27.95        5        27.95       6.00
  03/11       6        26.70        6        26.70       6.00
  02/11       6        33.55        6        33.55       6.00
  01/11       5        29.10        5        29.10       6.00
                                 REVERSE                   
                                   REPO                
   DATE      BIDS                             BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                         ACCEPTED     RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO      AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)    
                                                       
  19/12       37       138.56       37       138.56      5.75
  18/12       32       39.19        32       39.19       5.75
  16/12       17       37.40        17       37.40       5.75
  15/12       20       41.23        20       41.23       5.75
  14/12       45       136.87       45       136.87      5.75
  13/12       55       190.75       55       190.75      5.75
  12/12       40       205.06       40       205.06      5.75
  11/12       37       89.48        37       89.48       5.75
  08/12       64       182.76       64       182.76      5.75
  07/12       64       290.19       64       290.19      5.75
  06/12       59       227.08       59       227.08      5.75
  05/12       47       133.18       47       133.18      5.75
  04/12       58       401.59       58       401.59      5.75
  02/12       52       247.29       52       247.29      5.75
  01/12       23       117.99       23       117.99      5.75
  30/11       39       121.31       39       121.31      5.75
  29/11       43       134.55       43       134.55      5.75
  28/11       38       58.33        38       58.33       5.75
  27/11       36       109.22       36       109.22      5.75
  24/11       78       309.64       78       309.64      5.75
  23/11       40       95.62        40       95.62       5.75
  22/11       32       87.45        32       87.45       5.75
  21/11       35       81.77        35       81.77       5.75
  20/11       25       59.36        25       59.36       5.75
  18/11       22       82.09        22       82.09       5.75
  17/11       30       46.19        30       46.19       5.75
  16/11       27       40.02        27       40.02       5.75
  15/11       39       52.19        39       52.19       5.75
  14/11       34       62.80        34       62.80       5.75
  13/11       35       61.55        35       61.55       5.75
  10/11       76       362.58       76       362.58      5.75
  09/11       47       146.26       47       146.26      5.75
  08/11       37       81.92        37       81.92       5.75
  07/11       38       115.56       38       115.56      5.75
  06/11       49       157.52       49       157.52      5.75
  04/11       29       61.17        29       61.17       5.75
  03/11       41       174.57       41       174.57      5.75
  02/11       52       233.69       52       233.69      5.75
  01/11       42       144.05       42       144.05      5.75
 
    Source text - ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com 
 

($1 = 64.0850 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
