TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 27.95 bln rupees

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all five bids for 27.95 billion rupees ($432.90 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 07/12 5 27.95 5 27.95 6.00 06/12 5 29.70 5 29.70 6.00 05/12 5 29.20 5 29.20 6.00 04/12 6 30.21 6 30.21 6.00 02/12 0 0 0 0 6.00 30/11 5 30.70 5 30.70 6.00 29/11 6 30.21 6 30.21 6.00 28/11 5 30.20 5 30.20 6.00 27/11 5 30.20 5 30.20 6.00 24/11 13 114.32 13 114.32 6.00 23/11 10 49.25 10 49.25 6.00 22/11 10 47.92 10 47.92 6.00 21/11 25 178.12 25 178.12 6.00 20/11 8 38.57 8 38.57 6.00 18/11 0 0 0 0 6.00 17/11 6 31.60 6 31.60 6.00 16/11 7 31.80 7 31.80 6.00 15/11 7 30.11 7 30.11 6.00 14/11 6 30.60 6 30.60 6.00 13/11 7 28.40 7 28.40 6.00 10/11 8 28.90 8 28.90 6.00 09/11 7 37.15 7 37.15 6.00 08/11 16 111.45 16 111.45 6.00 07/11 14 57.15 14 57.15 6.00 06/11 5 27.95 5 27.95 6.00 03/11 6 26.70 6 26.70 6.00 02/11 6 33.55 6 33.55 6.00 01/11 5 29.10 5 29.10 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 06/12 59 227.08 59 227.08 5.75 05/12 47 133.18 47 133.18 5.75 04/12 58 401.59 58 401.59 5.75 02/12 52 247.29 52 247.29 5.75 01/12 23 117.99 23 117.99 5.75 30/11 39 121.31 39 121.31 5.75 29/11 43 134.55 43 134.55 5.75 28/11 38 58.33 38 58.33 5.75 27/11 36 109.22 36 109.22 5.75 24/11 78 309.64 78 309.64 5.75 23/11 40 95.62 40 95.62 5.75 22/11 32 87.45 32 87.45 5.75 21/11 35 81.77 35 81.77 5.75 20/11 25 59.36 25 59.36 5.75 18/11 22 82.09 22 82.09 5.75 17/11 30 46.19 30 46.19 5.75 16/11 27 40.02 27 40.02 5.75 15/11 39 52.19 39 52.19 5.75 14/11 34 62.80 34 62.80 5.75 13/11 35 61.55 35 61.55 5.75 10/11 76 362.58 76 362.58 5.75 09/11 47 146.26 47 146.26 5.75 08/11 37 81.92 37 81.92 5.75 07/11 38 115.56 38 115.56 5.75 06/11 49 157.52 49 157.52 5.75 04/11 29 61.17 29 61.17 5.75 03/11 41 174.57 41 174.57 5.75 02/11 52 233.69 52 233.69 5.75 01/11 42 144.05 42 144.05 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2B001yq ($1 = 64.5650 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)