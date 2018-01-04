FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 31.95 bln rupees
January 4, 2018 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 31.95 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday it accepted all five bids for 31.95
billion rupees ($503.94 million) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
    
                             REPO               
 DATE    BIDS                BIDS               FIXED
         RECEIV              ACCEP              RATE
         ED                  TED                
         No.     AMT (bln    No.    AMT (bln    (%)
                 rupees)            rupees)     
                                                
 04/01     5       31.95       5      31.95      6.00
 03/01     6       33.15       6      33.15      6.00
 02/01     6       34.90       6      34.90      6.00
 01/01     6       34.90       6      34.90      6.00
 30/12     6       33.50       6      32.99      6.00
 29/12     16      78.55      16      78.55      6.00
 28/12     23      182.29     23      182.29     6.00
 27/12     41      254.80     41      254.80     6.00
 26/12     18      107.75     18      107.75     6.00
 22/12     30      185.45     30      185.45     6.00
 21/12     6       40.10       6      40.10      6.00
 20/12     17      101.75     17      101.75     6.00
 19/12     43      248.94     43      248.94     6.00
 18/12     42      240.22     42      240.22     6.00
 16/12     14      117.07     14      117.07     6.00
 15/12     43      167.89     43      167.89     6.00
 14/12     5       30.20       5      30.20      6.00
 13/12     6       31.15       6      31.15      6.00
 12/12     7       36.15       7      36.15      6.00
 11/12     13      74.30      13      74.30      6.00
 08/12     24      126.67     24      126.67     6.00
 07/12     5       27.95       5      27.95      6.00
 06/12     5       29.70       5      29.70      6.00
 05/12     5       29.20       5      29.20      6.00
 04/12     6       30.21       6      30.21      6.00
 02/12     0         0         0        0        6.00
                             REVER                 
                              SE                
                             REPO               
  DATE    BIDS                         BIDS     FIXED
         RECEIV                      ACCEPTED    RATE
           ED                                   
           NO     AMT (bln    NO     AMT (bln    (%)
                  rupees)            rupees)    
                                                
 03/01     73      366.79     73      366.79     5.75
 02/01     81      412.15     81      412.15     5.75
 01/01     55      292.62     55      292.62     5.75
 30/12     56      511.24     56      511.24     5.75
 29/12     46      440.07     46      440.07     5.75
 28/12     58      330.35     58      330.35     5.75
 27/12     41      81.45      41      81.45      5.75
 26/12     35      97.81      35      97.81      5.75
 22/12     76      402.85     76      402.85     5.75
 21/12     45      81.16      45      81.16      5.75
 20/12     37      82.92      37      82.92      5.75
 19/12     37      138.56     37      138.56     5.75
 18/12     32      39.19      32      39.19      5.75
 16/12     17      37.40      17      37.40      5.75
 15/12     20      41.23      20      41.23      5.75
 14/12     45      136.87     45      136.87     5.75
 13/12     55      190.75     55      190.75     5.75
 12/12     40      205.06     40      205.06     5.75
 11/12     37      89.48      37      89.48      5.75
 08/12     64      182.76     64      182.76     5.75
 07/12     64      290.19     64      290.19     5.75
 06/12     59      227.08     59      227.08     5.75
 05/12     47      133.18     47      133.18     5.75
 04/12     58      401.59     58      401.59     5.75
 02/12     52      247.29     52      247.29     5.75
 01/12     23      117.99     23      117.99     5.75
   Source text - bit.ly/2E64ops
($1 = 63.4000 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
