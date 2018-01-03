FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE--India cenbank says repo bids fall to 33.15 bln rupees
January 3, 2018

TABLE--India cenbank says repo bids fall to 33.15 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 6 bids for 33.15 billion rupees ($522.09 million) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
                                        REPO                        
 DATE      BIDS                         BIDS                        FIXED RATE
           RECEIVED                     ACCEPTED                    
           No.       AMT (bln rupees)   No.       AMT (bln rupees)  (%)
                                                                    
  03/01       6            33.15           6           33.15            6.00
  02/01       6            34.90           6           34.90            6.00
  01/01       6            34.90           6           34.90            6.00
  30/12       6            33.50           6           32.99            6.00
  29/12       16           78.55           16          78.55            6.00
  28/12       23          182.29           23          182.29           6.00
  27/12       41          254.80           41          254.80           6.00
  26/12       18          107.75           18          107.75           6.00
  22/12       30          185.45           30          185.45           6.00
  21/12       6            40.10           6           40.10            6.00
  20/12       17          101.75           17          101.75           6.00
  19/12       43          248.94           43          248.94           6.00
  18/12       42          240.22           42          240.22           6.00
  16/12       14          117.07           14          117.07           6.00
  15/12       43          167.89           43          167.89           6.00
  14/12       5            30.20           5           30.20            6.00
  13/12       6            31.15           6           31.15            6.00
  12/12       7            36.15           7           36.15            6.00
  11/12       13           74.30           13          74.30            6.00
  08/12       24          126.67           24          126.67           6.00
  07/12       5            27.95           5           27.95            6.00
  06/12       5            29.70           5           29.70            6.00
  05/12       5            29.20           5           29.20            6.00
  04/12       6            30.21           6           30.21            6.00
  02/12       0              0             0             0              6.00
                                        REVERSE                           
                                          REPO                      
   DATE      BIDS                                  BIDS ACCEPTED     FIXED RATE
           RECEIVED                                                 
              NO     AMT (bln rupees)      NO     AMT (bln rupees)      (%)
                                                                    
  02/01       81          412.15           81          412.15           5.75
  01/01       55          292.62           55          292.62           5.75
  30/12       56          511.24           56          511.24           5.75
  29/12       46          440.07           46          440.07           5.75
  28/12       58          330.35           58          330.35           5.75
  27/12       41           81.45           41          81.45            5.75
  26/12       35           97.81           35          97.81            5.75
  22/12       76          402.85           76          402.85           5.75
  21/12       45           81.16           45          81.16            5.75
  20/12       37           82.92           37          82.92            5.75
  19/12       37          138.56           37          138.56           5.75
  18/12       32           39.19           32          39.19            5.75
  16/12       17           37.40           17          37.40            5.75
  15/12       20           41.23           20          41.23            5.75
  14/12       45          136.87           45          136.87           5.75
  13/12       55          190.75           55          190.75           5.75
  12/12       40          205.06           40          205.06           5.75
  11/12       37           89.48           37          89.48            5.75
  08/12       64          182.76           64          182.76           5.75
  07/12       64          290.19           64          290.19           5.75
  06/12       59          227.08           59          227.08           5.75
  05/12       47          133.18           47          133.18           5.75
  04/12       58          401.59           58          401.59           5.75
  02/12       52          247.29           52          247.29           5.75
  01/12       23          117.99           23          117.99           5.75
   Source text - bit.ly/2Cz7u8A

($1 = 63.4950 Indian rupees)
    

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

