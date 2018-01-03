TABLE--India cenbank says repo bids fall to 33.15 bln rupees

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 6 bids for 33.15 billion rupees ($522.09 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 03/01 6 33.15 6 33.15 6.00 02/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 01/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 30/12 6 33.50 6 32.99 6.00 29/12 16 78.55 16 78.55 6.00 28/12 23 182.29 23 182.29 6.00 27/12 41 254.80 41 254.80 6.00 26/12 18 107.75 18 107.75 6.00 22/12 30 185.45 30 185.45 6.00 21/12 6 40.10 6 40.10 6.00 20/12 17 101.75 17 101.75 6.00 19/12 43 248.94 43 248.94 6.00 18/12 42 240.22 42 240.22 6.00 16/12 14 117.07 14 117.07 6.00 15/12 43 167.89 43 167.89 6.00 14/12 5 30.20 5 30.20 6.00 13/12 6 31.15 6 31.15 6.00 12/12 7 36.15 7 36.15 6.00 11/12 13 74.30 13 74.30 6.00 08/12 24 126.67 24 126.67 6.00 07/12 5 27.95 5 27.95 6.00 06/12 5 29.70 5 29.70 6.00 05/12 5 29.20 5 29.20 6.00 04/12 6 30.21 6 30.21 6.00 02/12 0 0 0 0 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE RECEIVED NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 02/01 81 412.15 81 412.15 5.75 01/01 55 292.62 55 292.62 5.75 30/12 56 511.24 56 511.24 5.75 29/12 46 440.07 46 440.07 5.75 28/12 58 330.35 58 330.35 5.75 27/12 41 81.45 41 81.45 5.75 26/12 35 97.81 35 97.81 5.75 22/12 76 402.85 76 402.85 5.75 21/12 45 81.16 45 81.16 5.75 20/12 37 82.92 37 82.92 5.75 19/12 37 138.56 37 138.56 5.75 18/12 32 39.19 32 39.19 5.75 16/12 17 37.40 17 37.40 5.75 15/12 20 41.23 20 41.23 5.75 14/12 45 136.87 45 136.87 5.75 13/12 55 190.75 55 190.75 5.75 12/12 40 205.06 40 205.06 5.75 11/12 37 89.48 37 89.48 5.75 08/12 64 182.76 64 182.76 5.75 07/12 64 290.19 64 290.19 5.75 06/12 59 227.08 59 227.08 5.75 05/12 47 133.18 47 133.18 5.75 04/12 58 401.59 58 401.59 5.75 02/12 52 247.29 52 247.29 5.75 01/12 23 117.99 23 117.99 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2Cz7u8A ($1 = 63.4950 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)