TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 36 bln rupees

March 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all five bids for 36 billion rupees ($553.53 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 06/03 5 36.00 5 36.00 6.00 05/03 6 36.40 6 36.40 6.00 03/03 7 36.59 7 36.59 6.00 01/03 9 74.75 9 74.75 6.00 28/02 6 36.40 6 36.40 6.00 27/02 5 35.85 5 35.85 6.00 26/02 5 36.15 5 36.15 6.00 23/02 5 36.05 5 36.05 6.00 22/02 8 47.60 8 47.60 6.00 21/02 6 36.27 6 36.27 6.00 20/02 9 58.25 9 58.25 6.00 17/02 16 130.99 16 130.99 6.00 16/02 7 40.55 7 40.55 6.00 15/02 16 57.19 16 57.19 6.00 14/02 38 219.29 38 219.29 6.00 12/02 7 36.30 7 36.30 6.00 09/02 5 25.30 5 25.30 6.00 08/02 5 25 5 25 6.00 07/02 10 47.89 10 47.89 6.00 06/02 5 24.20 5 24.20 6.00 05/02 5 25.40 5 25.40 6.00 03/02 11 74.08 11 74.08 6.00 02/02 9 29.07 9 29.07 6.00 01/02 5 25.10 5 25.10 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 05/03 52 284.84 52 284.84 5.75 03/03 23 49 23 49 5.75 02/03 43 139.05 43 139.05 5.75 01/03 63 250.68 63 250.68 5.75 28/02 65 250.43 65 250.43 5.75 27/02 55 161.69 55 161.69 5.75 26/02 45 91.65 45 91.65 5.75 23/02 57 176.43 57 176.43 5.75 22/02 40 98.65 40 98.65 5.75 21/02 39 88.37 39 88.37 5.75 20/02 43 56.06 43 56.06 5.75 19/02 21 50.15 21 50.15 5.75 17/02 15 23.95 15 23.95 5.75 16/02 74 270.66 74 270.66 5.75 15/02 56 205.27 56 205.27 5.75 14/02 28 50.09 28 50.09 5.75 13/02 21 81.43 21 81.43 5.75 12/02 28 66.97 28 66.97 5.75 09/02 46 92.94 46 92.94 5.75 08/02 41 41.01 41 41.01 5.75 07/02 38 99.22 38 99.22 5.75 06/02 36 65.57 36 65.57 5.75 05/02 43 138.14 43 138.14 5.75 03/02 20 44.66 20 44.66 5.75 02/02 83 574.65 83 574.65 5.75 01/02 59 246.35 59 246.35 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2Hcmw2F ($1 = 65.0370 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)