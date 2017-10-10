TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 43.07 bln rupees

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 10 bids for 43.07 billion rupees ($659.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 10/10 10 43.07 10 43.07 6.00 09/10 28 187.64 28 187.64 6.00 07/10 10 75.52 10 75.52 6.00 06/10 3 17.50 3 17.50 6.00 05/10 6 28.47 6 28.47 6.00 04/10 4 21.17 4 21.17 6.00 03/10 3 21.35 3 21.35 6.00 29/09 12 41.00 12 41.00 6.00 28/09 3 20.55 3 20.55 6.00 27/09 3 21.05 3 21.05 6.00 26/09 3 20.85 3 20.85 6.00 25/09 5 21.63 5 21.63 6.00 22/09 7 89.27 7 89.27 6.00 21/09 7 30.07 7 30.07 6.00 20/09 6 24.75 6 24.75 6.00 19/09 12 68.97 12 68.97 6.00 18/09 25 183.97 25 183.97 6.00 16/09 16 139.26 16 139.26 6.00 15/09 33 102.14 33 102.14 6.00 14/09 3 20.05 3 20.05 6.00 13/09 3 21.35 3 21.35 6.00 12/09 3 21.30 3 21.30 6.00 11/09 4 24.50 4 24.50 6.00 08/09 5 19.65 5 19.65 6.00 07/09 3 20.55 3 20.55 6.00 06/09 3 17.90 3 17.90 6.00 05/09 3 16.35 3 16.35 6.00 04/09 3 20.45 3 20.45 6.00 01/09 6 23.65 6 23.65 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 09/10 35 56.65 35 56.65 5.75 07/10 27 44.79 27 44.79 5.75 06/10 40 80.02 40 80.02 5.75 05/10 35 149.89 35 149.89 5.75 04/10 60 280.05 60 280.05 5.75 03/10 44 145.09 44 145.09 5.75 29/09 81 687.08 81 687.08 5.75 28/09 55 356.77 55 356.77 5.75 27/09 54 240.91 54 240.91 5.75 26/09 55 208.70 55 208.70 5.75 25/09 51 183.31 51 183.31 5.75 22/09 53 201.78 53 201.78 5.75 21/09 32 62.15 32 62.15 5.75 20/09 25 25.46 25 25.46 5.75 19/09 26 20.62 26 20.62 5.75 18/09 29 44.60 29 44.60 5.75 16/09 17 18.89 17 18.89 5.75 15/09 50 112.46 50 112.46 5.75 14/09 41 178.32 41 178.32 5.75 13/09 39 70.68 39 70.68 5.75 12/09 45 166.85 45 166.85 5.75 11/09 42 86.22 42 86.22 5.75 08/09 53 161.58 53 161.58 5.75 07/09 46 82.58 46 82.58 5.75 06/09 38 81.78 38 81.78 5.75 05/09 36 43.18 36 43.18 5.75 04/09 43 106.79 43 106.79 5.75 01/09 80 446.28 80 446.28 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2y6tdlX ($1 = 65.3100 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)