FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 27.95 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 6, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 27.95 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 5 bids for 27.95 billion rupees ($432.13
million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
        
                                   REPO                   
   DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                 FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED               RATE
             No.      AMT (bln     No.     AMT (bln      (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)   
                                                      
  06/11       5        27.95        5        27.95      6.00
  03/11       6        26.70        6        26.70      6.00
  02/11       6        33.55        6        33.55      6.00
  01/11       5        29.10        5        29.10      6.00
  31/10       12       106.50       12      106.50      6.00
  30/10       22       156.95       22      156.95      6.00
  27/10       14       62.00        14       62.00      6.00
  26/10       5        30.40        5        30.40      6.00
  25/10       7        34.25        7        34.25      6.00
  24/10       4        25.30        4        25.30      6.00
  23/10       4        26.25        4        26.25      6.00
  21/10       0          0          0          0        6.00
  18/10       3        14.00        3        14.00      6.00
  17/10       19       129.30       19      129.30      6.00
  16/10       37       190.41       37      190.41      6.00
  13/10       7        28.40        7        28.40      6.00
  12/10       3        22.70        3        22.70      6.00
  11/10       3        21.30        3        21.30      6.00
  10/10       10       43.07        10       43.07      6.00
  09/10       28       187.64       28      187.64      6.00
  07/10       10       75.52        10       75.52      6.00
  06/10       3        17.50        3        17.50      6.00
  05/10       6        28.47        6        28.47      6.00
  04/10       4        21.17        4        21.17      6.00
  03/10       3        21.35        3        21.35      6.00
                                 REVERSE                  
                                   REPO               
   DATE      BIDS                            BIDS       FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED     RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO     AMT (bln      (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)   
                                                      
  04/11       29       61.17        29       61.17      5.75
  03/11       41       174.57       41      174.57      5.75
  02/11       52       233.69       52      233.69      5.75
  01/11       42       144.05       42      144.05      5.75
  31/10       44       190.98       44      190.98      5.75
  30/10       38       111.76       38      111.76      5.75
  27/10       69       319.75       69      319.75      5.75
  26/10       52       309.85       52      309.85      5.75
  25/10       44       167.01       44      167.01      5.75
  24/10       34       76.31        34       76.31      5.75
  23/10       40       67.23        40       67.23      5.75
  21/10       33       63.16        33       63.16      5.75
  20/10       21       101.90       21      101.90      5.75
  19/10       9         5.66        9        5.66       5.75
  18/10       23       40.88        23       40.88      5.75
  17/10       41       83.62        41       83.62      5.75
  16/10       33       59.94        33       59.94      5.75
  13/10       76       187.44       76      187.44      5.75
  12/10       63       274.79       63      274.79      5.75
  11/10       50       108.44       50      108.44      5.75
  10/10       47       169.30       47      169.30      5.75
  09/10       35       56.65        35       56.65      5.75
  07/10       27       44.79        27       44.79      5.75
  06/10       40       80.02        40       80.02      5.75
  05/10       35       149.89       35      149.89      5.75
  04/10       60       280.05       60      280.05      5.75
  03/10       44       145.09       44      145.09      5.75
 
    Source text - bit.ly/2j4o0oY

($1 = 64.6800 Indian rupees)
    

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.