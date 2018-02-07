TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 47.89 bln rupees

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 10 bids for 47.89 billion rupees ($746.53 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 07/02 10 47.89 10 47.89 6.00 06/02 5 24.20 5 24.20 6.00 05/02 5 25.40 5 25.40 6.00 03/02 11 74.08 11 74.08 6.00 02/02 9 29.07 9 29.07 6.00 01/02 5 25.10 5 25.10 6.00 31/01 5 26.60 5 26.60 6.00 30/01 6 26 6 26 6.00 29/01 5 26.20 5 26.20 6.00 25/01 7 29.20 7 29.20 6.00 24/01 7 28.17 7 28.17 6.00 23/01 17 135.72 17 135.72 6.00 22/01 24 117.22 24 117.22 6.00 20/01 16 141.63 16 141.63 6.00 19/01 10 28.05 10 28.05 6.00 18/01 5 25.30 5 25.30 6.00 17/01 6 29.80 6 29.80 6.00 16/01 6 37.55 6 37.55 6.00 15/01 10 84.70 10 84.70 6.00 12/01 5 32.55 5 32.55 6.00 11/01 5 32.55 5 32.55 6.00 10/01 5 32.55 5 32.55 6.00 09/01 5 26.05 5 26.05 6.00 08/01 5 28.50 5 28.50 6.00 06/01 17 68.99 17 68.99 6.00 05/01 8 33.20 8 33.20 6.00 04/01 5 31.95 5 31.95 6.00 03/01 6 33.15 6 33.15 6.00 02/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 01/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 06/02 36 65.57 36 65.57 5.75 05/02 43 138.14 43 138.14 5.75 03/02 20 44.66 20 44.66 5.75 02/02 83 574.65 83 574.65 5.75 01/02 59 246.35 59 246.35 5.75 31/01 52 481.87 52 481.87 5.75 30/01 50 257.83 50 257.83 5.75 29/01 47 148.85 47 148.85 5.75 25/01 42 157.76 42 157.76 5.75 24/01 39 120.15 39 120.15 5.75 23/01 36 86.27 36 86.27 5.75 22/01 38 69.07 38 69.07 5.75 20/01 18 27.40 18 27.40 5.75 19/01 70 289.73 70 289.73 5.75 18/01 42 179.31 42 179.31 5.75 17/01 52 290.80 52 290.80 5.75 16/01 35 83.62 35 83.62 5.75 15/01 30 45.28 30 45.28 5.75 12/01 43 68.94 43 68.94 5.75 11/01 33 66.24 33 66.24 5.75 10/01 34 73.28 34 73.28 5.75 09/01 40 134.63 40 134.63 5.75 08/01 40 86.62 40 86.62 5.75 06/01 14 16.12 14 16.12 5.75 05/01 80 472.73 80 472.73 5.75 04/01 63 493.65 63 493.65 5.75 03/01 73 366.79 73 366.79 5.75 02/01 81 412.15 81 412.15 5.75 01/01 55 292.62 55 292.62 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2sgO5oW ($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)