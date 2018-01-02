FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids unchanged at 34.90 bln rupees
January 2, 2018 / 10:05 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids unchanged at 34.90 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday
it accepted all six bids for 34.90 billion rupees ($549.39
million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    
                                 REPO                  
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                  FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED              RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln    (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)     
                                                       
  02/01       6        34.90        6        34.90       6.00
  01/01       6        34.90        6        34.90       6.00
  30/12       6        33.50        6        32.99       6.00
  29/12       16       78.55        16       78.55       6.00
  28/12       23       182.29       23       182.29      6.00
  27/12       41       254.80       41       254.80      6.00
  26/12       18       107.75       18       107.75      6.00
  22/12       30       185.45       30       185.45      6.00
  21/12       6        40.10        6        40.10       6.00
  20/12       17       101.75       17       101.75      6.00
  19/12       43       248.94       43       248.94      6.00
  18/12       42       240.22       42       240.22      6.00
  16/12       14       117.07       14       117.07      6.00
  15/12       43       167.89       43       167.89      6.00
  14/12       5        30.20        5        30.20       6.00
  13/12       6        31.15        6        31.15       6.00
  12/12       7        36.15        7        36.15       6.00
  11/12       13       74.30        13       74.30       6.00
  08/12       24       126.67       24       126.67      6.00
  07/12       5        27.95        5        27.95       6.00
  06/12       5        29.70        5        29.70       6.00
  05/12       5        29.20        5        29.20       6.00
  04/12       6        30.21        6        30.21       6.00
  02/12       0          0          0          0         6.00
                                 REVERSE                   
                                   REPO                
   DATE      BIDS                             BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                         ACCEPTED     RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO      AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)    
                                                       
  01/01       55       292.62       55       292.62      5.75
  30/12       56       511.24       56       511.24      5.75
  29/12       46       440.07       46       440.07      5.75
  28/12       58       330.35       58       330.35      5.75
  27/12       41       81.45        41       81.45       5.75
  26/12       35       97.81        35       97.81       5.75
  22/12       76       402.85       76       402.85      5.75
  21/12       45       81.16        45       81.16       5.75
  20/12       37       82.92        37       82.92       5.75
  19/12       37       138.56       37       138.56      5.75
  18/12       32       39.19        32       39.19       5.75
  16/12       17       37.40        17       37.40       5.75
  15/12       20       41.23        20       41.23       5.75
  14/12       45       136.87       45       136.87      5.75
  13/12       55       190.75       55       190.75      5.75
  12/12       40       205.06       40       205.06      5.75
  11/12       37       89.48        37       89.48       5.75
  08/12       64       182.76       64       182.76      5.75
  07/12       64       290.19       64       290.19      5.75
  06/12       59       227.08       59       227.08      5.75
  05/12       47       133.18       47       133.18      5.75
  04/12       58       401.59       58       401.59      5.75
  02/12       52       247.29       52       247.29      5.75
  01/12       23       117.99       23       117.99      5.75
   
  Source text - bit.ly/2lFUgw8

($1 = 63.5250 Indian rupees) 

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
