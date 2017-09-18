FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2017 / 3:38 AM / in a month

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 18.89 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday it accepted all 17 bids for 18.89 billion rupees
($294.83 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on
Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  16/09       16       139.26       16      139.26     6.00
  15/09       33       102.14       33      102.14     6.00
  14/09       3        20.05        3       20.05      6.00
  13/09       3        21.35        3       21.35      6.00
  12/09       3        21.30        3       21.30      6.00
  11/09       4        24.50        4       24.50      6.00
  08/09       5        19.65        5       19.65      6.00
  07/09       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.00
  06/09       3        17.90        3       17.90      6.00
  05/09       3        16.35        3       16.35      6.00
  04/09       3        20.45        3       20.45      6.00
  01/09       6        23.65        6       23.65      6.00
  31/08       4        20.35        4       20.35      6.00
  30/08       5        25.75        5       25.75      6.00
  29/08       4        25.75        4       25.75      6.00
  28/08       4        25.75        4       25.75      6.00
  24/08       5        26.35        5       26.35      6.00
  23/08       23       168.78       23      168.78     6.00
  22/08       11       112.80       11      112.80     6.00
  21/08       21       119.14       21      119.14     6.00
  19/08       7        94.50        7       94.50      6.00
  18/08       9        31.55        9       31.55      6.00
  16/08       3        21.80        3       21.80      6.00
  14/08       5        26.20        5       26.20      6.00
  11/08       4        22.80        4       22.80      6.00
  10/08       5        23.55        5       23.55      6.00
  09/08       19       93.60        19      93.60      6.00
  08/08       20       86.20        20      86.20      6.00
  07/08       20       80.40        20      80.40      6.00
  05/08       0          0          0         0        6.00
  04/08       10       33.10        10      33.10      6.00
  03/08       4        21.65        4       21.65      6.00
  02/08       5        32.30        5       32.30      6.25
  01/08       8        37.10        8       37.10      6.25
                                 REVERSE                 
                                   REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)              rupees)   
                                                     
  16/09       17       18.89        17      18.89      5.75
  15/09       50       112.46       50      112.46     5.75
  14/09       41       178.32       41      178.32     5.75
  13/09       39       70.68        39      70.68      5.75
  12/09       45       166.85       45      166.85     5.75
  11/09       42       86.22        42      86.22      5.75
  08/09       53       161.58       53      161.58     5.75
  07/09       46       82.58        46      82.58      5.75
  06/09       38       81.78        38      81.78      5.75
  05/09       36       43.18        36      43.18      5.75
  04/09       43       106.79       43      106.79     5.75
  01/09       80       446.28       80      446.28     5.75
  31/08       72       382.05       72      382.05     5.75
  30/08       62       473.50       62      473.50     5.75
  29/08       42       213.44       42      213.44     5.75
  28/08       57       350.82       57      350.82     5.75
  25/08       31       165.90       31      165.90     5.75
  24/08       33       90.46        33      90.46      5.75
  23/08       40       57.80        40      57.80      5.75
  22/08       31       32.98        31      32.98      5.75
  21/08       31       45.98        31      45.98      5.75
  19/08       21       41.87        21      41.87      5.75
  18/08       68       289.38       68      289.38     5.75
  17/08       33       201.17       33      207.17     5.75
  16/08       38       114.25       38      114.25     5.75
  14/08       36       50.33        36      50.33      5.75
  11/08       47       115.18       47      115.18     5.75
  10/08       47       127.80       47      127.80     5.75
  09/08       40       101.94       40      101.94     5.75
  08/08       32       70.65        32      70.65      5.75
  07/08       22       27.92        22      27.92      5.75
  05/08       22       44.10        22      44.10      5.75
  04/08       70       257.27       70      257.27     5.75
  03/08       37       118.29       37      118.29     5.75
  02/08       35       67.13        35      67.13      5.75
  01/08       40       64.75        40      64.75      6.00
 
  Source text - bit.ly/2f4hBF2 bit.ly/2f4Unia
bit.ly/2f3kWEh

($1 = 64.0700 Indian rupees)
    

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

