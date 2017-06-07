FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 59.39 bln rupees
#Asia
June 7, 2017 / 3:26 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 59.39 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 36 bids for 59.39 billion rupees
($921.92 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                              REPO                
 DATE      BIDS               BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVE            ACCEPTED            RATE
           D                                      
           No.      AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)             rupees)   
                                                  
  06/06      28      92.96       28      92.96      6.25
  05/06       3      19.60       3       19.60      6.25
  03/06       0        0         0         0        6.25
  02/06       3      19.75       3       19.75      6.25
  01/06       3      17.50       3       17.50      6.25
  31/05       3      20.00       3       20.00      6.25
  30/05       3      17.47       3       17.47      6.25
  29/05       3      17.47       3       17.47      6.25
  26/05       4      16.21       4       16.21      6.25
  25/05       4      23.45       4       23.45      6.25
  24/05       7      30.01       7       30.01      6.25
  23/05       5        23        5         23       6.25
  22/05       5      21.45       5       21.45      6.25
  20/05       0        0         0         0        6.25
  19/05       4      22.30       4       22.30      6.25
  18/05       5      23.27       5       23.27      6.25
  17/05       5      23.37       5       23.37      6.25
  16/05       8      25.23       8       25.23      6.25
  15/05      19     125.36       19     125.36      6.25
  12/05       6      24.85       6       24.85      6.25
  11/05       2      14.30       2       14.30      6.25
  09/05      13      56.84       13      56.84      6.25
  08/05      26      158.76      26      158.76     6.25
  06/05       0        0         0         0        6.25
  05/05       1       9.30       1        9.30      6.25
  04/05       2      14.05       2       14.05      6.25
  03/05       1       9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  02/05       2      14.05       2       14.05      6.25
                                                  
                              REVERSE             
                              REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                         BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVE                      ACCEPTED  RATE
           D                                      
           NO       AMT (bln  NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)             rupees)   
                                                  
  06/06      36      59.39       36      59.39      6.00
  05/06      36      51.56       36      51.56      6.00
  03/06      33       116        33       116       6.00
  02/06      44      86.97       44      86.97      6.00
  01/06      58      236.74      58      236.74     6.00
  31/05      48      163.81      48      163.81     6.00
  30/05      38      176.57      38      176.57     6.00
  29/05      28      67.08       28      67.08      6.00
  26/05      87      466.66      87      466.66     6.00
  25/05      59      244.19      59      244.19     6.00
  24/05      32      54.64       32      54.64      6.00
  23/05      35      54.80       35      54.80      6.00
  22/05      42      118.56      42      118.56     6.00
  20/05      25      65.17       25      65.17      6.00
  19/05      47      242.33      47      242.33     6.00
  18/05      39      132.66      39      132.66     6.00
  17/05      44      140.99      44      140.99     6.00
  16/05      39      90.66       39      90.66      6.00
  15/05      35      81.29       35      81.29      6.00
  12/05      72      238.31      72      238.31     6.00
  11/05      66      370.24      66      370.24     6.00
  10/05      28      85.92       28      85.92      6.00
  09/05      34      97.71       34      97.71      6.00
  08/05      31      72.31       31      72.31      6.00
  06/05      23      30.97       23      30.97      6.00
  05/05      44      207.16      44      207.16     6.00
  04/05      56      199.08      56      199.08     6.00
  03/05      53      206.81      53      206.81     6.00
  02/05      51      150.50      51      150.50     6.00
  01/05      22      67.58       22      67.58      6.00
  
Source text: bit.ly/2rKdmUN
    
($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

