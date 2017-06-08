FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 30.52 bln rupees
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 8, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 30.52 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 24 bids for 30.52 billion rupees
($473.84 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                              REPO                
 DATE      BIDS               BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVE            ACCEPTED            RATE
           D                                      
           No.      AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)             rupees)   
                                                  
   07/06     22      134.45      22      134.45     6.25
  06/06      28      92.96       28      92.96      6.25
  05/06       3      19.60       3       19.60      6.25
  03/06       0        0         0         0        6.25
  02/06       3      19.75       3       19.75      6.25
  01/06       3      17.50       3       17.50      6.25
  31/05       3      20.00       3       20.00      6.25
  30/05       3      17.47       3       17.47      6.25
  29/05       3      17.47       3       17.47      6.25
  26/05       4      16.21       4       16.21      6.25
  25/05       4      23.45       4       23.45      6.25
  24/05       7      30.01       7       30.01      6.25
  23/05       5        23        5         23       6.25
  22/05       5      21.45       5       21.45      6.25
  20/05       0        0         0         0        6.25
  19/05       4      22.30       4       22.30      6.25
  18/05       5      23.27       5       23.27      6.25
  17/05       5      23.37       5       23.37      6.25
  16/05       8      25.23       8       25.23      6.25
  15/05      19     125.36       19     125.36      6.25
  12/05       6      24.85       6       24.85      6.25
  11/05       2      14.30       2       14.30      6.25
  09/05      13      56.84       13      56.84      6.25
  08/05      26      158.76      26      158.76     6.25
  06/05       0        0         0         0        6.25
  05/05       1       9.30       1        9.30      6.25
  04/05       2      14.05       2       14.05      6.25
  03/05       1       9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  02/05       2      14.05       2       14.05      6.25
                                                  
                              REVERSE             
                              REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                         BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVE                      ACCEPTED  RATE
           D                                      
           NO       AMT (bln  NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)             rupees)   
                                                  
  07/06      24      30.52       24      30.52      6.00
  06/06      36      59.39       36      59.39      6.00
  05/06      36      51.56       36      51.56      6.00
  03/06      33       116        33       116       6.00
  02/06      44      86.97       44      86.97      6.00
  01/06      58      236.74      58      236.74     6.00
  31/05      48      163.81      48      163.81     6.00
  30/05      38      176.57      38      176.57     6.00
  29/05      28      67.08       28      67.08      6.00
  26/05      87      466.66      87      466.66     6.00
  25/05      59      244.19      59      244.19     6.00
  24/05      32      54.64       32      54.64      6.00
  23/05      35      54.80       35      54.80      6.00
  22/05      42      118.56      42      118.56     6.00
  20/05      25      65.17       25      65.17      6.00
  19/05      47      242.33      47      242.33     6.00
  18/05      39      132.66      39      132.66     6.00
  17/05      44      140.99      44      140.99     6.00
  16/05      39      90.66       39      90.66      6.00
  15/05      35      81.29       35      81.29      6.00
  12/05      72      238.31      72      238.31     6.00
  11/05      66      370.24      66      370.24     6.00
  10/05      28      85.92       28      85.92      6.00
  09/05      34      97.71       34      97.71      6.00
  08/05      31      72.31       31      72.31      6.00
  06/05      23      30.97       23      30.97      6.00
  05/05      44      207.16      44      207.16     6.00
  04/05      56      199.08      56      199.08     6.00
  03/05      53      206.81      53      206.81     6.00
  02/05      51      150.50      51      150.50     6.00
  01/05      22      67.58       22      67.58      6.00
  
Source text: bit.ly/2rNJwyn

($1 = 64.4100 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.