2 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 84.02 bln rupees
#Asia
June 19, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 84.02 bln rupees

6 Min Read

    June 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 84.02 billion rupees
($1.30 billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction on
Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the
banking system.
    
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  17/06       0          0          0         0       6.25
  15/06       6        22.06        6       22.06     6.25
  14/06       6        33.95        6       33.95     6.25
  13/06       3        19.25        3       19.25     6.25
  12/06       3        19.65        3       19.65     6.25
  09/06       7        23.70        7       23.70     6.25
  08/06       5        23.40        5       23.40     6.25
  07/06       22       134.45       22      134.45    6.25
  06/06       28       92.96        28      92.96     6.25
  05/06       3        19.60        3       19.60     6.25
  03/06       0          0          0         0       6.25
  02/06       3        19.75        3       19.75     6.25
  01/06       3        17.50        3       17.50     6.25
  31/05       3        20.00        3       20.00     6.25
  30/05       3        17.47        3       17.47     6.25
  29/05       3        17.47        3       17.47     6.25
  26/05       4        16.21        4       16.21     6.25
  25/05       4        23.45        4       23.45     6.25
  24/05       7        30.01        7       30.01     6.25
  23/05       5          23         5         23      6.25
  22/05       5        21.45        5       21.45     6.25
  20/05       0          0          0         0       6.25
  19/05       4        22.30        4       22.30     6.25
  18/05       5        23.27        5       23.27     6.25
  17/05       5        23.37        5       23.37     6.25
  16/05       8        25.23        8       25.23     6.25
  15/05       19      125.36        19     125.36     6.25
  12/05       6        24.85        6       24.85     6.25
  11/05       2        14.30        2       14.30     6.25
  09/05       13       56.84        13      56.84     6.25
  08/05       26       158.76       26      158.76    6.25
  06/05       0          0          0         0       6.25
  05/05       1         9.30        1        9.30     6.25
  04/05       2        14.05        2       14.05     6.25
  03/05       1         9.05        1        9.05     6.25
  02/05       2        14.05        2       14.05     6.25
                                                     
                                 REVERSE             
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln    NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  17/06       33       84.02        33      84.02     6.00
  16/06       31       40.12        31      40.12     6.00
  15/06       42       71.60        42      71.60     6.00
  14/06       29       32.69        29      32.69     6.00
  13/06       51       76.05        51      76.05     6.00
  12/06       43       116.62       43      116.62    6.00
  09/06       78       154.19       78      154.19    6.00
  08/06       42       49.16        42      49.16     6.00
  07/06       24       30.52        24      30.52     6.00
  06/06       36       59.39        36      59.39     6.00
  05/06       36       51.56        36      51.56     6.00
  03/06       33        116         33       116      6.00
  02/06       44       86.97        44      86.97     6.00
  01/06       58       236.74       58      236.74    6.00
  31/05       48       163.81       48      163.81    6.00
  30/05       38       176.57       38      176.57    6.00
  29/05       28       67.08        28      67.08     6.00
  26/05       87       466.66       87      466.66    6.00
  25/05       59       244.19       59      244.19    6.00
  24/05       32       54.64        32      54.64     6.00
  23/05       35       54.80        35      54.80     6.00
  22/05       42       118.56       42      118.56    6.00
  20/05       25       65.17        25      65.17     6.00
  19/05       47       242.33       47      242.33    6.00
  18/05       39       132.66       39      132.66    6.00
  17/05       44       140.99       44      140.99    6.00
  16/05       39       90.66        39      90.66     6.00
  15/05       35       81.29        35      81.29     6.00
  12/05       72       238.31       72      238.31    6.00
  11/05       66       370.24       66      370.24    6.00
  10/05       28       85.92        28      85.92     6.00
  09/05       34       97.71        34      97.71     6.00
  08/05       31       72.31        31      72.31     6.00
  06/05       23       30.97        23      30.97     6.00
  05/05       44       207.16       44      207.16    6.00
  04/05       56       199.08       56      199.08    6.00
  03/05       53       206.81       53      206.81    6.00
  02/05       51       150.50       51      150.50    6.00
  01/05       22       67.58        22      67.58     6.00
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
  
   Source text - bit.ly/2tDyAmT
    bit.ly/2sIVjS7 bit.ly/2sIR5Ki





($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

