FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 49.70 bln rupees
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 20, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 49.70 bln rupees

6 Min Read

    June 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 37 bids for 49.70 billion rupees
($770.90 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  19/06       5        23.65        5       23.65     6.25
  17/06       0          0          0         0       6.25
  15/06       6        22.06        6       22.06     6.25
  14/06       6        33.95        6       33.95     6.25
  13/06       3        19.25        3       19.25     6.25
  12/06       3        19.65        3       19.65     6.25
  09/06       7        23.70        7       23.70     6.25
  08/06       5        23.40        5       23.40     6.25
  07/06       22       134.45       22      134.45    6.25
  06/06       28       92.96        28      92.96     6.25
  05/06       3        19.60        3       19.60     6.25
  03/06       0          0          0         0       6.25
  02/06       3        19.75        3       19.75     6.25
  01/06       3        17.50        3       17.50     6.25
  31/05       3        20.00        3       20.00     6.25
  30/05       3        17.47        3       17.47     6.25
  29/05       3        17.47        3       17.47     6.25
  26/05       4        16.21        4       16.21     6.25
  25/05       4        23.45        4       23.45     6.25
  24/05       7        30.01        7       30.01     6.25
  23/05       5          23         5         23      6.25
  22/05       5        21.45        5       21.45     6.25
  20/05       0          0          0         0       6.25
  19/05       4        22.30        4       22.30     6.25
  18/05       5        23.27        5       23.27     6.25
  17/05       5        23.37        5       23.37     6.25
  16/05       8        25.23        8       25.23     6.25
  15/05       19      125.36        19     125.36     6.25
  12/05       6        24.85        6       24.85     6.25
  11/05       2        14.30        2       14.30     6.25
  09/05       13       56.84        13      56.84     6.25
  08/05       26       158.76       26      158.76    6.25
  06/05       0          0          0         0       6.25
  05/05       1         9.30        1        9.30     6.25
  04/05       2        14.05        2       14.05     6.25
  03/05       1         9.05        1        9.05     6.25
  02/05       2        14.05        2       14.05     6.25
                                                     
                                 REVERSE             
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln    NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  19/06       37       49.70        37      49.70     6.00
  17/06       33       84.02        33      84.02     6.00
  16/06       31       40.12        31      40.12     6.00
  15/06       42       71.60        42      71.60     6.00
  14/06       29       32.69        29      32.69     6.00
  13/06       51       76.05        51      76.05     6.00
  12/06       43       116.62       43      116.62    6.00
  09/06       78       154.19       78      154.19    6.00
  08/06       42       49.16        42      49.16     6.00
  07/06       24       30.52        24      30.52     6.00
  06/06       36       59.39        36      59.39     6.00
  05/06       36       51.56        36      51.56     6.00
  03/06       33        116         33       116      6.00
  02/06       44       86.97        44      86.97     6.00
  01/06       58       236.74       58      236.74    6.00
  31/05       48       163.81       48      163.81    6.00
  30/05       38       176.57       38      176.57    6.00
  29/05       28       67.08        28      67.08     6.00
  26/05       87       466.66       87      466.66    6.00
  25/05       59       244.19       59      244.19    6.00
  24/05       32       54.64        32      54.64     6.00
  23/05       35       54.80        35      54.80     6.00
  22/05       42       118.56       42      118.56    6.00
  20/05       25       65.17        25      65.17     6.00
  19/05       47       242.33       47      242.33    6.00
  18/05       39       132.66       39      132.66    6.00
  17/05       44       140.99       44      140.99    6.00
  16/05       39       90.66        39      90.66     6.00
  15/05       35       81.29        35      81.29     6.00
  12/05       72       238.31       72      238.31    6.00
  11/05       66       370.24       66      370.24    6.00
  10/05       28       85.92        28      85.92     6.00
  09/05       34       97.71        34      97.71     6.00
  08/05       31       72.31        31      72.31     6.00
  06/05       23       30.97        23      30.97     6.00
  05/05       44       207.16       44      207.16    6.00
  04/05       56       199.08       56      199.08    6.00
  03/05       53       206.81       53      206.81    6.00
  02/05       51       150.50       51      150.50    6.00
  01/05       22       67.58        22      67.58     6.00
                                                     
  
   Source text - bit.ly/2tm9VDV

   ($1 = 64.4700 Indian rupees)
    

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.