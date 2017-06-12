FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 154.19 bln rupees
#Asia
June 12, 2017 / 3:38 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 154.19 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it
accepted all 78 bids for 154.19 billion rupees($2.40 billion) at
its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it
absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
                              REPO                  
 DATE     BIDS                BIDS                  FIXED
          RECEIVED            ACCEPTED              RATE
          No.       AMT (bln  No.         AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)               rupees)   
                                                    
  09/06      7       23.70        7        23.70      6.25
  08/06      5       23.40        5        23.40      6.25
  07/06      22      134.45       22       134.45     6.25
  06/06      28      92.96        28       92.96      6.25
  05/06      3       19.60        3        19.60      6.25
  03/06      0         0          0          0        6.25
  02/06      3       19.75        3        19.75      6.25
  01/06      3       17.50        3        17.50      6.25
  31/05      3       20.00        3        20.00      6.25
  30/05      3       17.47        3        17.47      6.25
  29/05      3       17.47        3        17.47      6.25
  26/05      4       16.21        4        16.21      6.25
  25/05      4       23.45        4        23.45      6.25
  24/05      7       30.01        7        30.01      6.25
  23/05      5         23         5          23       6.25
  22/05      5       21.45        5        21.45      6.25
  20/05      0         0          0          0        6.25
  19/05      4       22.30        4        22.30      6.25
  18/05      5       23.27        5        23.27      6.25
  17/05      5       23.37        5        23.37      6.25
  16/05      8       25.23        8        25.23      6.25
  15/05      19     125.36        19      125.36      6.25
  12/05      6       24.85        6        24.85      6.25
  11/05      2       14.30        2        14.30      6.25
  09/05      13      56.84        13       56.84      6.25
  08/05      26      158.76       26       158.76     6.25
  06/05      0         0          0          0        6.25
  05/05      1        9.30        1         9.30      6.25
  04/05      2       14.05        2        14.05      6.25
  03/05      1        9.05        1         9.05      6.25
  02/05      2       14.05        2        14.05      6.25
                                                    
                              REVERSE               
                              REPO                  
 DATE     BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
          RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED  RATE
          NO        AMT (bln  NO          AMT (bln  (%)
                    rupees)               rupees)   
                                                    
  09/06      78      154.19       78       154.19     6.00
  08/06      42      49.16        42       49.16      6.00
  07/06      24      30.52        24       30.52      6.00
  06/06      36      59.39        36       59.39      6.00
  05/06      36      51.56        36       51.56      6.00
  03/06      33       116         33        116       6.00
  02/06      44      86.97        44       86.97      6.00
  01/06      58      236.74       58       236.74     6.00
  31/05      48      163.81       48       163.81     6.00
  30/05      38      176.57       38       176.57     6.00
  29/05      28      67.08        28       67.08      6.00
  26/05      87      466.66       87       466.66     6.00
  25/05      59      244.19       59       244.19     6.00
  24/05      32      54.64        32       54.64      6.00
  23/05      35      54.80        35       54.80      6.00
  22/05      42      118.56       42       118.56     6.00
  20/05      25      65.17        25       65.17      6.00
  19/05      47      242.33       47       242.33     6.00
  18/05      39      132.66       39       132.66     6.00
  17/05      44      140.99       44       140.99     6.00
  16/05      39      90.66        39       90.66      6.00
  15/05      35      81.29        35       81.29      6.00
  12/05      72      238.31       72       238.31     6.00
  11/05      66      370.24       66       370.24     6.00
  10/05      28      85.92        28       85.92      6.00
  09/05      34      97.71        34       97.71      6.00
  08/05      31      72.31        31       72.31      6.00
  06/05      23      30.97        23       30.97      6.00
  05/05      44      207.16       44       207.16     6.00
  04/05      56      199.08       56       199.08     6.00
  03/05      53      206.81       53       206.81     6.00
  02/05      51      150.50       51       150.50     6.00
  01/05      22      67.58        22       67.58      6.00
                                                    
                                                    
  
   Source text: bit.ly/2rgDOIm
    

   ($1 = 64.2400 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

