FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Asia
March 8, 2018 / 3:24 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 158 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 39 bids for 158 billion rupees ($2.44
billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  07/03       6       41.35       6       41.35      6.00
  06/03       5       36.00       5       36.00      6.00
  05/03       6       36.40       6       36.40      6.00
  03/03       7       36.59       7       36.59      6.00
  01/03       9       74.75       9       74.75      6.00
  28/02       6       36.40       6       36.40      6.00
  27/02       5       35.85       5       35.85      6.00
  26/02       5       36.15       5       36.15      6.00
  23/02       5       36.05       5       36.05      6.00
  22/02       8       47.60       8       47.60      6.00
  21/02       6       36.27       6       36.27      6.00
  20/02       9       58.25       9       58.25      6.00
  17/02       16      130.99      16      130.99     6.00
  16/02       7       40.55       7       40.55      6.00
  15/02       16      57.19       16      57.19      6.00
  14/02       38      219.29      38      219.29     6.00
  12/02       7       36.30       7       36.30      6.00
  09/02       5       25.30       5       25.30      6.00
  08/02       5         25        5         25       6.00
  07/02       10      47.89       10      47.89      6.00
  06/02       5       24.20       5       24.20      6.00
  05/02       5       25.40       5       25.40      6.00
  03/02       11      74.08       11      74.08      6.00
  02/02       9       29.07       9       29.07      6.00
  01/02       5       25.10       5       25.10      6.00
                               REVERSE                 
                                 REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                          BIDS     FIXED
           RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO     AMT (bln     NO     AMT (bln    (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  07/03       39       158        39       158       5.75
  06/03       46      243.35      46      243.35     5.75
  05/03       52      284.84      52      284.84     5.75
  03/03       23        49        23        49       5.75
  02/03       43      139.05      43      139.05     5.75
  01/03       63      250.68      63      250.68     5.75
  28/02       65      250.43      65      250.43     5.75
  27/02       55      161.69      55      161.69     5.75
  26/02       45      91.65       45      91.65      5.75
  23/02       57      176.43      57      176.43     5.75
  22/02       40      98.65       40      98.65      5.75
  21/02       39      88.37       39      88.37      5.75
  20/02       43      56.06       43      56.06      5.75
  19/02       21      50.15       21      50.15      5.75
  17/02       15      23.95       15      23.95      5.75
  16/02       74      270.66      74      270.66     5.75
  15/02       56      205.27      56      205.27     5.75
  14/02       28      50.09       28      50.09      5.75
  13/02       21      81.43       21      81.43      5.75
  12/02       28      66.97       28      66.97      5.75
  09/02       46      92.94       46      92.94      5.75
  08/02       41      41.01       41      41.01      5.75
  07/02       38      99.22       38      99.22      5.75
  06/02       36      65.57       36      65.57      5.75
  05/02       43      138.14      43      138.14     5.75
  03/02       20      44.66       20      44.66      5.75
  02/02       83      574.65      83      574.65     5.75
  01/02       59      246.35      59      246.35     5.75
  
    Source text - bit.ly/2DapNwZ
 ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.