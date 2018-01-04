TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 366.79 bln rupees

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 73 bids for 366.79 billion rupees ($5.78 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIV ACCEP RATE ED TED No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 03/01 6 33.15 6 33.15 6.00 02/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 01/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 30/12 6 33.50 6 32.99 6.00 29/12 16 78.55 16 78.55 6.00 28/12 23 182.29 23 182.29 6.00 27/12 41 254.80 41 254.80 6.00 26/12 18 107.75 18 107.75 6.00 22/12 30 185.45 30 185.45 6.00 21/12 6 40.10 6 40.10 6.00 20/12 17 101.75 17 101.75 6.00 19/12 43 248.94 43 248.94 6.00 18/12 42 240.22 42 240.22 6.00 16/12 14 117.07 14 117.07 6.00 15/12 43 167.89 43 167.89 6.00 14/12 5 30.20 5 30.20 6.00 13/12 6 31.15 6 31.15 6.00 12/12 7 36.15 7 36.15 6.00 11/12 13 74.30 13 74.30 6.00 08/12 24 126.67 24 126.67 6.00 07/12 5 27.95 5 27.95 6.00 06/12 5 29.70 5 29.70 6.00 05/12 5 29.20 5 29.20 6.00 04/12 6 30.21 6 30.21 6.00 02/12 0 0 0 0 6.00 REVER SE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIV ACCEPTED RATE ED NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 03/01 73 366.79 73 366.79 5.75 02/01 81 412.15 81 412.15 5.75 01/01 55 292.62 55 292.62 5.75 30/12 56 511.24 56 511.24 5.75 29/12 46 440.07 46 440.07 5.75 28/12 58 330.35 58 330.35 5.75 27/12 41 81.45 41 81.45 5.75 26/12 35 97.81 35 97.81 5.75 22/12 76 402.85 76 402.85 5.75 21/12 45 81.16 45 81.16 5.75 20/12 37 82.92 37 82.92 5.75 19/12 37 138.56 37 138.56 5.75 18/12 32 39.19 32 39.19 5.75 16/12 17 37.40 17 37.40 5.75 15/12 20 41.23 20 41.23 5.75 14/12 45 136.87 45 136.87 5.75 13/12 55 190.75 55 190.75 5.75 12/12 40 205.06 40 205.06 5.75 11/12 37 89.48 37 89.48 5.75 08/12 64 182.76 64 182.76 5.75 07/12 64 290.19 64 290.19 5.75 06/12 59 227.08 59 227.08 5.75 05/12 47 133.18 47 133.18 5.75 04/12 58 401.59 58 401.59 5.75 02/12 52 247.29 52 247.29 5.75 01/12 23 117.99 23 117.99 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2ESTZ1O ($1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)