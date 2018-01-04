FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 366.79 bln rupees
#Asia
January 4, 2018 / 3:23 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 366.79 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday it accepted all 73 bids for 366.79 billion
rupees ($5.78 billion) at its one-day reverse repo
auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs
liquidity from the banking system.
    
                             REPO               
 DATE    BIDS                BIDS               FIXED
         RECEIV              ACCEP              RATE
         ED                  TED                
         No.     AMT (bln    No.    AMT (bln    (%)
                 rupees)            rupees)     
                                                
 03/01     6       33.15       6      33.15      6.00
 02/01     6       34.90       6      34.90      6.00
 01/01     6       34.90       6      34.90      6.00
 30/12     6       33.50       6      32.99      6.00
 29/12     16      78.55      16      78.55      6.00
 28/12     23      182.29     23      182.29     6.00
 27/12     41      254.80     41      254.80     6.00
 26/12     18      107.75     18      107.75     6.00
 22/12     30      185.45     30      185.45     6.00
 21/12     6       40.10       6      40.10      6.00
 20/12     17      101.75     17      101.75     6.00
 19/12     43      248.94     43      248.94     6.00
 18/12     42      240.22     42      240.22     6.00
 16/12     14      117.07     14      117.07     6.00
 15/12     43      167.89     43      167.89     6.00
 14/12     5       30.20       5      30.20      6.00
 13/12     6       31.15       6      31.15      6.00
 12/12     7       36.15       7      36.15      6.00
 11/12     13      74.30      13      74.30      6.00
 08/12     24      126.67     24      126.67     6.00
 07/12     5       27.95       5      27.95      6.00
 06/12     5       29.70       5      29.70      6.00
 05/12     5       29.20       5      29.20      6.00
 04/12     6       30.21       6      30.21      6.00
 02/12     0         0         0        0        6.00
                             REVER                 
                              SE                
                             REPO               
  DATE    BIDS                         BIDS     FIXED
         RECEIV                      ACCEPTED    RATE
           ED                                   
           NO     AMT (bln    NO     AMT (bln    (%)
                  rupees)            rupees)    
                                                
 03/01     73      366.79     73      366.79     5.75
 02/01     81      412.15     81      412.15     5.75
 01/01     55      292.62     55      292.62     5.75
 30/12     56      511.24     56      511.24     5.75
 29/12     46      440.07     46      440.07     5.75
 28/12     58      330.35     58      330.35     5.75
 27/12     41      81.45      41      81.45      5.75
 26/12     35      97.81      35      97.81      5.75
 22/12     76      402.85     76      402.85     5.75
 21/12     45      81.16      45      81.16      5.75
 20/12     37      82.92      37      82.92      5.75
 19/12     37      138.56     37      138.56     5.75
 18/12     32      39.19      32      39.19      5.75
 16/12     17      37.40      17      37.40      5.75
 15/12     20      41.23      20      41.23      5.75
 14/12     45      136.87     45      136.87     5.75
 13/12     55      190.75     55      190.75     5.75
 12/12     40      205.06     40      205.06     5.75
 11/12     37      89.48      37      89.48      5.75
 08/12     64      182.76     64      182.76     5.75
 07/12     64      290.19     64      290.19     5.75
 06/12     59      227.08     59      227.08     5.75
 05/12     47      133.18     47      133.18     5.75
 04/12     58      401.59     58      401.59     5.75
 02/12     52      247.29     52      247.29     5.75
 01/12     23      117.99     23      117.99     5.75
   Source text - bit.ly/2ESTZ1O

($1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

