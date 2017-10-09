FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 44.79 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 9 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 44.79 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 27 bids for 44.79 billion rupees ($684.97
million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
       
                                   REPO                  
   DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED              RATE
             No.      AMT (bln     No.     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)              rupees)   
                                                     
  07/10       10       75.52        10      75.52      6.00
  06/10       3        17.50        3       17.50      6.00
  05/10       6        28.47        6       28.47      6.00
  04/10       4        21.17        4       21.17      6.00
  03/10       3        21.35        3       21.35      6.00
  29/09       12       41.00        12      41.00      6.00
  28/09       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.00
  27/09       3        21.05        3       21.05      6.00
  26/09       3        20.85        3       20.85      6.00
  25/09       5        21.63        5       21.63      6.00
  22/09       7        89.27        7       89.27      6.00
  21/09       7        30.07        7       30.07      6.00
  20/09       6        24.75        6       24.75      6.00
  19/09       12       68.97        12      68.97      6.00
  18/09       25       183.97       25      183.97     6.00
  16/09       16       139.26       16      139.26     6.00
  15/09       33       102.14       33      102.14     6.00
  14/09       3        20.05        3       20.05      6.00
  13/09       3        21.35        3       21.35      6.00
  12/09       3        21.30        3       21.30      6.00
  11/09       4        24.50        4       24.50      6.00
  08/09       5        19.65        5       19.65      6.00
  07/09       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.00
  06/09       3        17.90        3       17.90      6.00
  05/09       3        16.35        3       16.35      6.00
  04/09       3        20.45        3       20.45      6.00
  01/09       6        23.65        6       23.65      6.00
                                 REVERSE                 
                                   REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)              rupees)   
                                                     
  07/10       27       44.79        27      44.79      5.75
  06/10       40       80.02        40      80.02      5.75
  05/10       35       149.89       35      149.89     5.75
  04/10       60       280.05       60      280.05     5.75
  03/10       44       145.09       44      145.09     5.75
  29/09       81       687.08       81      687.08     5.75
  28/09       55       356.77       55      356.77     5.75
  27/09       54       240.91       54      240.91     5.75
  26/09       55       208.70       55      208.70     5.75
  25/09       51       183.31       51      183.31     5.75
  22/09       53       201.78       53      201.78     5.75
  21/09       32       62.15        32      62.15      5.75
  20/09       25       25.46        25      25.46      5.75
  19/09       26       20.62        26      20.62      5.75
  18/09       29       44.60        29      44.60      5.75
  16/09       17       18.89        17      18.89      5.75
  15/09       50       112.46       50      112.46     5.75
  14/09       41       178.32       41      178.32     5.75
  13/09       39       70.68        39      70.68      5.75
  12/09       45       166.85       45      166.85     5.75
  11/09       42       86.22        42      86.22      5.75
  08/09       53       161.58       53      161.58     5.75
  07/09       46       82.58        46      82.58      5.75
  06/09       38       81.78        38      81.78      5.75
  05/09       36       43.18        36      43.18      5.75
  04/09       43       106.79       43      106.79     5.75
  01/09       80       446.28       80      446.28     5.75
 
    Source text - bit.ly/2y2hjJV
                 bit.ly/2y2huF5
             bit.ly/2y3xtTj
    
($1 = 65.3900 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.