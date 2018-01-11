FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 73.28 bln rupees
#Asia
January 11, 2018 / 3:25 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 73.28 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 34 bids for 73.28 billion rupees
($1.15 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                                  REPO                   
 DATE    BIDS                     BIDS                   FIXED
         RECEIVED                 ACCEPTED               RATE
         No.          AMT (bln    No.        AMT (bln    (%)
                      rupees)                rupees)     
                                                         
 10/01        5         32.55         5        32.55      6.00
 09/01        5         26.05         5        26.05      6.00
 08/01        5         28.50         5        28.50      6.00
 06/01       17         68.99        17        68.99      6.00
 05/01        8         33.20         8        33.20      6.00
 04/01        5         31.95         5        31.95      6.00
 03/01        6         33.15         6        33.15      6.00
 02/01        6         34.90         6        34.90      6.00
 01/01        6         34.90         6        34.90      6.00
 30/12        6         33.50         6        32.99      6.00
 29/12       16         78.55        16        78.55      6.00
 28/12       23         182.29       23        182.29     6.00
 27/12       41         254.80       41        254.80     6.00
 26/12       18         107.75       18        107.75     6.00
 22/12       30         185.45       30        185.45     6.00
 21/12        6         40.10         6        40.10      6.00
 20/12       17         101.75       17        101.75     6.00
 19/12       43         248.94       43        248.94     6.00
 18/12       42         240.22       42        240.22     6.00
 16/12       14         117.07       14        117.07     6.00
 15/12       43         167.89       43        167.89     6.00
 14/12        5         30.20         5        30.20      6.00
 13/12        6         31.15         6        31.15      6.00
 12/12        7         36.15         7        36.15      6.00
 11/12       13         74.30        13        74.30      6.00
 08/12       24         126.67       24        126.67     6.00
 07/12        5         27.95         5        27.95      6.00
 06/12        5         29.70         5        29.70      6.00
 05/12        5         29.20         5        29.20      6.00
 04/12        6         30.21         6        30.21      6.00
 02/12        0           0           0          0        6.00
                                   REVERSE                  
                                    REPO                 
  DATE      BIDS                                BIDS     FIXED
          RECEIVED                            ACCEPTED    RATE
             NO        AMT (bln      NO       AMT (bln    (%)
                       rupees)                rupees)    
                                                         
 10/01       34         73.28        34        73.28      5.75
 09/01       40         134.63       40        134.63     5.75
 08/01       40         86.62        40        86.62      5.75
 06/01       14         16.12        14        16.12      5.75
 05/01       80         472.73       80        472.73     5.75
 04/01       63         493.65       63        493.65     5.75
 03/01       73         366.79       73        366.79     5.75
 02/01       81         412.15       81        412.15     5.75
 01/01       55         292.62       55        292.62     5.75
 30/12       56         511.24       56        511.24     5.75
 29/12       46         440.07       46        440.07     5.75
 28/12       58         330.35       58        330.35     5.75
 27/12       41         81.45        41        81.45      5.75
 26/12       35         97.81        35        97.81      5.75
 22/12       76         402.85       76        402.85     5.75
 21/12       45         81.16        45        81.16      5.75
 20/12       37         82.92        37        82.92      5.75
 19/12       37         138.56       37        138.56     5.75
 18/12       32         39.19        32        39.19      5.75
 16/12       17         37.40        17        37.40      5.75
 15/12       20         41.23        20        41.23      5.75
 14/12       45         136.87       45        136.87     5.75
 13/12       55         190.75       55        190.75     5.75
 12/12       40         205.06       40        205.06     5.75
 11/12       37         89.48        37        89.48      5.75
 08/12       64         182.76       64        182.76     5.75
 07/12       64         290.19       64        290.19     5.75
 06/12       59         227.08       59        227.08     5.75
 05/12       47         133.18       47        133.18     5.75
 04/12       58         401.59       58        401.59     5.75
 02/12       52         247.29       52        247.29     5.75
 01/12       23         117.99       23        117.99     5.75
     Source text - bit.ly/2EuUcY2


($1 = 63.6200 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
