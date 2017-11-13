TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 362.58 bln rupees

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 76 bids for 362.58 billion rupees ($5.56 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 10/11 8 28.90 8 28.90 6.00 09/11 7 37.15 7 37.15 6.00 08/11 16 111.45 16 111.45 6.00 07/11 14 57.15 14 57.15 6.00 06/11 5 27.95 5 27.95 6.00 03/11 6 26.70 6 26.70 6.00 02/11 6 33.55 6 33.55 6.00 01/11 5 29.10 5 29.10 6.00 31/10 12 106.50 12 106.50 6.00 30/10 22 156.95 22 156.95 6.00 27/10 14 62.00 14 62.00 6.00 26/10 5 30.40 5 30.40 6.00 25/10 7 34.25 7 34.25 6.00 24/10 4 25.30 4 25.30 6.00 23/10 4 26.25 4 26.25 6.00 21/10 0 0 0 0 6.00 18/10 3 14.00 3 14.00 6.00 17/10 19 129.30 19 129.30 6.00 16/10 37 190.41 37 190.41 6.00 13/10 7 28.40 7 28.40 6.00 12/10 3 22.70 3 22.70 6.00 11/10 3 21.30 3 21.30 6.00 10/10 10 43.07 10 43.07 6.00 09/10 28 187.64 28 187.64 6.00 07/10 10 75.52 10 75.52 6.00 06/10 3 17.50 3 17.50 6.00 05/10 6 28.47 6 28.47 6.00 04/10 4 21.17 4 21.17 6.00 03/10 3 21.35 3 21.35 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 10/11 76 362.58 76 362.58 5.75 09/11 47 146.26 47 146.26 5.75 08/11 37 81.92 37 81.92 5.75 07/11 38 115.56 38 115.56 5.75 06/11 49 157.52 49 157.52 5.75 04/11 29 61.17 29 61.17 5.75 03/11 41 174.57 41 174.57 5.75 02/11 52 233.69 52 233.69 5.75 01/11 42 144.05 42 144.05 5.75 31/10 44 190.98 44 190.98 5.75 30/10 38 111.76 38 111.76 5.75 27/10 69 319.75 69 319.75 5.75 26/10 52 309.85 52 309.85 5.75 25/10 44 167.01 44 167.01 5.75 24/10 34 76.31 34 76.31 5.75 23/10 40 67.23 40 67.23 5.75 21/10 33 63.16 33 63.16 5.75 20/10 21 101.90 21 101.90 5.75 19/10 9 5.66 9 5.66 5.75 18/10 23 40.88 23 40.88 5.75 17/10 41 83.62 41 83.62 5.75 16/10 33 59.94 33 59.94 5.75 13/10 76 187.44 76 187.44 5.75 12/10 63 274.79 63 274.79 5.75 11/10 50 108.44 50 108.44 5.75 10/10 47 169.30 47 169.30 5.75 09/10 35 56.65 35 56.65 5.75 07/10 27 44.79 27 44.79 5.75 06/10 40 80.02 40 80.02 5.75 05/10 35 149.89 35 149.89 5.75 04/10 60 280.05 60 280.05 5.75 03/10 44 145.09 44 145.09 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2iPHZnm ($1 = 65.1600 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)