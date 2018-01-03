FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 412.15 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 3, 2018 / 3:26 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 412.15 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 81 bids for 412.15 billion rupees ($6.50 billion) at its one-day reverse
repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                                        REPO                        
 DATE      BIDS                         BIDS                        FIXED RATE
           RECEIVED                     ACCEPTED                    
           No.       AMT (bln rupees)   No.       AMT (bln rupees)  (%)
                                                                    
  02/01       6            34.90           6           34.90            6.00
  01/01       6            34.90           6           34.90            6.00
  30/12       6            33.50           6           32.99            6.00
  29/12       16           78.55           16          78.55            6.00
  28/12       23          182.29           23          182.29           6.00
  27/12       41          254.80           41          254.80           6.00
  26/12       18          107.75           18          107.75           6.00
  22/12       30          185.45           30          185.45           6.00
  21/12       6            40.10           6           40.10            6.00
  20/12       17          101.75           17          101.75           6.00
  19/12       43          248.94           43          248.94           6.00
  18/12       42          240.22           42          240.22           6.00
  16/12       14          117.07           14          117.07           6.00
  15/12       43          167.89           43          167.89           6.00
  14/12       5            30.20           5           30.20            6.00
  13/12       6            31.15           6           31.15            6.00
  12/12       7            36.15           7           36.15            6.00
  11/12       13           74.30           13          74.30            6.00
  08/12       24          126.67           24          126.67           6.00
  07/12       5            27.95           5           27.95            6.00
  06/12       5            29.70           5           29.70            6.00
  05/12       5            29.20           5           29.20            6.00
  04/12       6            30.21           6           30.21            6.00
  02/12       0              0             0             0              6.00
                                        REVERSE                           
                                          REPO                      
   DATE      BIDS                                  BIDS ACCEPTED     FIXED RATE
           RECEIVED                                                 
              NO     AMT (bln rupees)      NO     AMT (bln rupees)      (%)
                                                                    
  02/01       81          412.15           81          412.15           5.75
  01/01       55          292.62           55          292.62           5.75
  30/12       56          511.24           56          511.24           5.75
  29/12       46          440.07           46          440.07           5.75
  28/12       58          330.35           58          330.35           5.75
  27/12       41           81.45           41          81.45            5.75
  26/12       35           97.81           35          97.81            5.75
  22/12       76          402.85           76          402.85           5.75
  21/12       45           81.16           45          81.16            5.75
  20/12       37           82.92           37          82.92            5.75
  19/12       37          138.56           37          138.56           5.75
  18/12       32           39.19           32          39.19            5.75
  16/12       17           37.40           17          37.40            5.75
  15/12       20           41.23           20          41.23            5.75
  14/12       45          136.87           45          136.87           5.75
  13/12       55          190.75           55          190.75           5.75
  12/12       40          205.06           40          205.06           5.75
  11/12       37           89.48           37          89.48            5.75
  08/12       64          182.76           64          182.76           5.75
  07/12       64          290.19           64          290.19           5.75
  06/12       59          227.08           59          227.08           5.75
  05/12       47          133.18           47          133.18           5.75
  04/12       58          401.59           58          401.59           5.75
  02/12       52          247.29           52          247.29           5.75
  01/12       23          117.99           23          117.99           5.75
   Source text - bit.ly/2DTzfpg

($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.