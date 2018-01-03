TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 412.15 bln rupees

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 81 bids for 412.15 billion rupees ($6.50 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 02/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 01/01 6 34.90 6 34.90 6.00 30/12 6 33.50 6 32.99 6.00 29/12 16 78.55 16 78.55 6.00 28/12 23 182.29 23 182.29 6.00 27/12 41 254.80 41 254.80 6.00 26/12 18 107.75 18 107.75 6.00 22/12 30 185.45 30 185.45 6.00 21/12 6 40.10 6 40.10 6.00 20/12 17 101.75 17 101.75 6.00 19/12 43 248.94 43 248.94 6.00 18/12 42 240.22 42 240.22 6.00 16/12 14 117.07 14 117.07 6.00 15/12 43 167.89 43 167.89 6.00 14/12 5 30.20 5 30.20 6.00 13/12 6 31.15 6 31.15 6.00 12/12 7 36.15 7 36.15 6.00 11/12 13 74.30 13 74.30 6.00 08/12 24 126.67 24 126.67 6.00 07/12 5 27.95 5 27.95 6.00 06/12 5 29.70 5 29.70 6.00 05/12 5 29.20 5 29.20 6.00 04/12 6 30.21 6 30.21 6.00 02/12 0 0 0 0 6.00 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE RECEIVED NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 02/01 81 412.15 81 412.15 5.75 01/01 55 292.62 55 292.62 5.75 30/12 56 511.24 56 511.24 5.75 29/12 46 440.07 46 440.07 5.75 28/12 58 330.35 58 330.35 5.75 27/12 41 81.45 41 81.45 5.75 26/12 35 97.81 35 97.81 5.75 22/12 76 402.85 76 402.85 5.75 21/12 45 81.16 45 81.16 5.75 20/12 37 82.92 37 82.92 5.75 19/12 37 138.56 37 138.56 5.75 18/12 32 39.19 32 39.19 5.75 16/12 17 37.40 17 37.40 5.75 15/12 20 41.23 20 41.23 5.75 14/12 45 136.87 45 136.87 5.75 13/12 55 190.75 55 190.75 5.75 12/12 40 205.06 40 205.06 5.75 11/12 37 89.48 37 89.48 5.75 08/12 64 182.76 64 182.76 5.75 07/12 64 290.19 64 290.19 5.75 06/12 59 227.08 59 227.08 5.75 05/12 47 133.18 47 133.18 5.75 04/12 58 401.59 58 401.59 5.75 02/12 52 247.29 52 247.29 5.75 01/12 23 117.99 23 117.99 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2DTzfpg ($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)