February 20, 2018 / 3:50 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 50.15 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 21 bids for 50.15 billion rupees 
($777.73 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  17/02       16      130.99      16      130.99     6.00
  16/02       7       40.55       7       40.55      6.00
  15/02       16      57.19       16      57.19      6.00
  14/02       38      219.29      38      219.29     6.00
  12/02       7       36.30       7       36.30      6.00
  09/02       5       25.30       5       25.30      6.00
  08/02       5         25        5         25       6.00
  07/02       10      47.89       10      47.89      6.00
  06/02       5       24.20       5       24.20      6.00
  05/02       5       25.40       5       25.40      6.00
  03/02       11      74.08       11      74.08      6.00
  02/02       9       29.07       9       29.07      6.00
  01/02       5       25.10       5       25.10      6.00
  31/01       5       26.60       5       26.60      6.00
  30/01       6         26        6         26       6.00
  29/01       5       26.20       5       26.20      6.00
  25/01       7       29.20       7       29.20      6.00
  24/01       7       28.17       7       28.17      6.00
  23/01       17      135.72      17      135.72     6.00
  22/01       24      117.22      24      117.22     6.00
  20/01       16      141.63      16      141.63     6.00
  19/01       10      28.05       10      28.05      6.00
  18/01       5       25.30       5       25.30      6.00
  17/01       6       29.80       6       29.80      6.00
  16/01       6       37.55       6       37.55      6.00
  15/01       10      84.70       10      84.70      6.00
  12/01       5       32.55       5       32.55      6.00
  11/01       5       32.55       5       32.55      6.00
  10/01       5       32.55       5       32.55      6.00
  09/01       5       26.05       5       26.05      6.00
  08/01       5       28.50       5       28.50      6.00
  06/01       17      68.99       17      68.99      6.00
  05/01       8       33.20       8       33.20      6.00
  04/01       5       31.95       5       31.95      6.00
  03/01       6       33.15       6       33.15      6.00
  02/01       6       34.90       6       34.90      6.00
  01/01       6       34.90       6       34.90      6.00
                               REVERSE                 
                                 REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                          BIDS     FIXED
           RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO     AMT (bln     NO     AMT (bln    (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  19/02       21      50.15       21      50.15      5.75
  17/02       15      23.95       15      23.95      5.75
  16/02       74      270.66      74      270.66     5.75
  15/02       56      205.27      56      205.27     5.75
  14/02       28      50.09       28      50.09      5.75
  13/02       21      81.43       21      81.43      5.75
  12/02       28      66.97       28      66.97      5.75
  09/02       46      92.94       46      92.94      5.75
  08/02       41      41.01       41      41.01      5.75
  07/02       38      99.22       38      99.22      5.75
  06/02       36      65.57       36      65.57      5.75
  05/02       43      138.14      43      138.14     5.75
  03/02       20      44.66       20      44.66      5.75
  02/02       83      574.65      83      574.65     5.75
  01/02       59      246.35      59      246.35     5.75
  31/01       52      481.87      52      481.87     5.75
  30/01       50      257.83      50      257.83     5.75
  29/01       47      148.85      47      148.85     5.75
  25/01       42      157.76      42      157.76     5.75
  24/01       39      120.15      39      120.15     5.75
  23/01       36      86.27       36      86.27      5.75
  22/01       38      69.07       38      69.07      5.75
  20/01       18      27.40       18      27.40      5.75
  19/01       70      289.73      70      289.73     5.75
  18/01       42      179.31      42      179.31     5.75
  17/01       52      290.80      52      290.80     5.75
  16/01       35      83.62       35      83.62      5.75
  15/01       30      45.28       30      45.28      5.75
  12/01       43      68.94       43      68.94      5.75
  11/01       33      66.24       33      66.24      5.75
  10/01       34      73.28       34      73.28      5.75
  09/01       40      134.63      40      134.63     5.75
  08/01       40      86.62       40      86.62      5.75
  06/01       14      16.12       14      16.12      5.75
  05/01       80      472.73      80      472.73     5.75
  04/01       63      493.65      63      493.65     5.75
  03/01       73      366.79      73      366.79     5.75
  02/01       81      412.15      81      412.15     5.75
  01/01       55      292.62      55      292.62     5.75
    Source text - bit.ly/2ESbQbP
                 bit.ly/2ESbNwF
             bit.ly/2ESbQbP
                  bit.ly/2C6c524

($1 = 64.4825 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
