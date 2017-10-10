FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 56.65 bln rupees
#Asia
October 10, 2017

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 56.65 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 35 bids for 56.65 billion rupees
($866.87 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
       
                                   REPO                  
   DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED              RATE
             No.      AMT (bln     No.     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)              rupees)   
                                                     
  09/10       28       187.64       28      187.64     6.00
  07/10       10       75.52        10      75.52      6.00
  06/10       3        17.50        3       17.50      6.00
  05/10       6        28.47        6       28.47      6.00
  04/10       4        21.17        4       21.17      6.00
  03/10       3        21.35        3       21.35      6.00
  29/09       12       41.00        12      41.00      6.00
  28/09       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.00
  27/09       3        21.05        3       21.05      6.00
  26/09       3        20.85        3       20.85      6.00
  25/09       5        21.63        5       21.63      6.00
  22/09       7        89.27        7       89.27      6.00
  21/09       7        30.07        7       30.07      6.00
  20/09       6        24.75        6       24.75      6.00
  19/09       12       68.97        12      68.97      6.00
  18/09       25       183.97       25      183.97     6.00
  16/09       16       139.26       16      139.26     6.00
  15/09       33       102.14       33      102.14     6.00
  14/09       3        20.05        3       20.05      6.00
  13/09       3        21.35        3       21.35      6.00
  12/09       3        21.30        3       21.30      6.00
  11/09       4        24.50        4       24.50      6.00
  08/09       5        19.65        5       19.65      6.00
  07/09       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.00
  06/09       3        17.90        3       17.90      6.00
  05/09       3        16.35        3       16.35      6.00
  04/09       3        20.45        3       20.45      6.00
  01/09       6        23.65        6       23.65      6.00
                                 REVERSE                 
                                   REPO              
   DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED    RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)              rupees)   
                                                     
  09/10       35       56.65        35      56.65      5.75
  07/10       27       44.79        27      44.79      5.75
  06/10       40       80.02        40      80.02      5.75
  05/10       35       149.89       35      149.89     5.75
  04/10       60       280.05       60      280.05     5.75
  03/10       44       145.09       44      145.09     5.75
  29/09       81       687.08       81      687.08     5.75
  28/09       55       356.77       55      356.77     5.75
  27/09       54       240.91       54      240.91     5.75
  26/09       55       208.70       55      208.70     5.75
  25/09       51       183.31       51      183.31     5.75
  22/09       53       201.78       53      201.78     5.75
  21/09       32       62.15        32      62.15      5.75
  20/09       25       25.46        25      25.46      5.75
  19/09       26       20.62        26      20.62      5.75
  18/09       29       44.60        29      44.60      5.75
  16/09       17       18.89        17      18.89      5.75
  15/09       50       112.46       50      112.46     5.75
  14/09       41       178.32       41      178.32     5.75
  13/09       39       70.68        39      70.68      5.75
  12/09       45       166.85       45      166.85     5.75
  11/09       42       86.22        42      86.22      5.75
  08/09       53       161.58       53      161.58     5.75
  07/09       46       82.58        46      82.58      5.75
  06/09       38       81.78        38      81.78      5.75
  05/09       36       43.18        36      43.18      5.75
  04/09       43       106.79       43      106.79     5.75
  01/09       80       446.28       80      446.28     5.75
    Source text - bit.ly/2y5pxRt

($1 = 65.3500 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

