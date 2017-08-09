TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 70.65 bln rupees

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 32 bids for 70.65 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 08/08 20 86.20 20 86.20 6.00 07/08 20 80.40 20 80.40 6.00 05/08 0 0 0 0 6.00 04/08 10 33.10 10 33.10 6.00 03/08 4 21.65 4 21.65 6.00 02/08 5 32.30 5 32.30 6.25 01/08 8 37.10 8 37.10 6.25 31/07 4 24.75 4 24.75 6.25 29/07 0 0 0 0 6.25 28/07 3 20.05 3 20.05 6.25 27/07 3 22.60 3 22.60 6.25 26/07 8 53.90 8 53.90 6.25 25/07 13 68.26 13 68.26 6.25 24/07 13 71.06 13 71.06 6.25 21/07 16 77.72 16 77.72 6.25 20/07 3 19.75 3 19.75 6.25 19/07 2 18.20 2 18.20 6.25 18/07 3 29.20 3 29.20 6.25 17/07 4 26.00 4 26.00 6.25 15/07 5 19.90 5 19.90 6.25 14/07 3 20.40 3 20.40 6.25 13/07 3 19.95 3 19.95 6.25 12/07 3 19.95 3 19.95 6.25 11/07 3 19.80 3 19.80 6.25 10/07 9 38.55 9 38.55 6.25 07/07 3 14.15 3 14.15 6.25 06/07 4 17.80 4 17.80 6.25 05/07 3 19.70 3 19.70 6.25 04/07 3 20.55 3 20.55 6.25 03/07 4 19.15 4 19.15 6.25 01/07 0 0 0 0 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 08/08 32 70.65 32 70.65 5.75 07/08 22 27.92 22 27.92 5.75 05/08 22 44.10 22 44.10 5.75 04/08 70 257.27 70 257.27 5.75 03/08 37 118.29 37 118.29 5.75 02/08 35 67.13 35 67.13 5.75 01/08 40 64.75 40 64.75 6.00 31/07 41 160.13 41 160.13 6.00 29/07 32 134.29 32 134.29 6.00 28/07 30 80.73 30 80.73 6.00 27/07 42 100.03 42 100.03 6.00 26/07 28 88.08 28 88.08 6.00 25/07 36 87.21 36 87.21 6.00 24/07 28 56.01 28 56.01 6.00 21/07 68 235.68 68 235.68 6.00 20/07 54 133.00 54 133.00 6.00 19/07 33 42.84 33 42.84 6.00 18/07 39 79.05 39 79.05 6.00 17/07 30 51.05 30 51.05 6.00 15/07 13 34.27 13 34.27 6.00 14/07 31 40.31 31 40.31 6.00 13/07 36 59.56 36 59.56 6.00 12/07 40 66.24 40 66.24 6.00 11/07 50 139.22 50 139.22 6.00 10/07 35 49.92 35 49.92 6.00 07/07 69 182.36 69 182.36 6.00 06/07 44 223.24 44 223.24 6.00 05/07 54 415.42 54 415.42 6.00 04/07 56 273.47 56 273.47 6.00 03/07 67 511.60 67 511.60 6.00 01/07 58 504.39 58 504.39 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2wrX7NP ($1 = 63.6870 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)